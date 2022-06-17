“GOAT is back, OVO hours!”: LeBron James and Kevin Durant get hyped about Drake’s newest studio album, ‘Honestly Nevermind’

LeBron James and Kevin Durant show love to Drake after he drops his 7th studio album named, ‘Honestly Nevermind’.

While the NBA world gets swept up into the hoopla surrounding Steph Curry and his 4th championship with the Golden State Warriors, the rap world will be commemorating another legend of the game. Drake has surprised everybody by dropping his 7th studio album, ‘Honestly Nevermind’ out of the blue.

This comes off the heels of a ‘Certified Lover Boy’, a project that had fans of the genre divided as to whether or not Drizzy had either dropped a classic or a dud. Guys like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and several other players in the NBA who have a close relationship with Drake showed love to him for CLB last year and this year is no different.

Also read: ‘Drake, how dare you compare yourself to Kobe Bryant’: NBA fans roast Canadian rapper for likening SBL Championship win to Lakers’ Game 7 win vs Celtics

Both James and Durant have forged a kinship with the Toronto rapper over the years with him donating $1 million to the former’s ‘I Promise’ school and KD showing up in his ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ music video.

So, when this new album came out, it was obvious that these two would be some of the first to commemorate it.

Drake gets love from LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The initial reactions to ‘Honestly Nevermind’ from fans haven’t been all too positive unfortunately with some even claiming that this isn’t rap. This didn’t stop LeBron and KD from showing Drake some love on their Instagram stories in anticipation of the album.

Kevin Durant bout to have that Drake album on repeat tonight lmao pic.twitter.com/6KNDrFUbT4 —  (@HoodieLBJ) June 17, 2022

LeBron reposted Drake’s IG post announcing his 7th studio album “Honestly Nevermind” out at midnight. pic.twitter.com/23InKDbbiU — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) June 17, 2022

Also read: “Drake pulled six Michael Jordan cards worth upwards of $1 million”: When the hip hop star drew ultra rare MJ trading cards while Logan Paul lost $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards

With 14 songs and what looks to be a single feature from 21 Savage, this album is quite the solo project. However, if history would tell us anything, it’s that any collaboration between Drizzy and Saint Laurent is going to be an absolute banger.

It’ll be interesting to see if the memes about James come to fruition this time around as well with him trying to lip-sync to songs from albums the second they come out.