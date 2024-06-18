mobile app bar

“What a Winner”: Skip Bayless Names ‘Final Crucial Piece’ After Celtics Win 18th Championship

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

“What a Winner”: Skip Bayless Names ‘Final Crucial Piece’ After Celtics Win 18th Championship

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

It’s final, it’s in the history books; the Boston Celtics are the 2023-24 NBA champions. Jayson Tatum and the rest defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games, winning their 18th NBA championship in franchise history. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on the title winners, Skip Bayless reveals who the ‘Final Crucial Piece’ was for Boston.

For the 2023-24 postseason, players like Derrick White and Kristaps Porziņģis had been labeled as the difference-makers for this team. But the veteran sports analyst ended up tipping his hat to someone else entirely.

“Jrue Holiday was the final crucial piece to the Celtics championship puzzle. What a leader. What a playmaker. What a winner.”

The Boston Celtics took Game 5 of the series, defeating the Mavs 106-88. After losing their previous matchup by a 38-point margin, the C’s came back with a vengeance and finished the series on their home turf. 

After the win, Skip Bayless labeled Jrue Holiday as the final crucial piece for Boston in their successful championship run, winning a title after 16 long years. 

Bayless not only labeled Holiday as the final missing piece of the puzzle but also went on to compliment his efforts and performances on the floor. The 72-year-old sports columnist and commentator praised Holiday’s playmaking and leadership qualities, and rightfully so.

For the fifth and now, final game of the series, Holiday took it upon himself to get his team on board and get the ball rolling. The 6’4 point guard scored the first 6 points for the Celtics and continued to play the role of a leader in not just this matchup, but the entire series.

Skip Bayless wasn’t just high on Holiday’s performance in the finals but was hyped over the entire Celtics roster.

“Hard not to like this Celtics team. No villains. No bad actors. So many high-character, spiritual guys. Boston is blessed to have this group.”

Apart from analysts nitpicking their performances on the floor, no player on the Celtics roster has been under any scrutiny about their personal lives. None of them have any ongoing beefs or squabbles with players or media spokespersons. 

And most importantly, all the players have been on the same page and worked in harmony as a unit to win it all. So, Bayless couldn’t have said it better when he called this Boston group blessed over the roster they have been able to form.

One other thing the Undisputed host could not fathom was the San Antonio Spurs parting ways with Derrick White.

“I cannot believe the San Antonio Spurs gave up Derrick White.”

While the Spurs did trade White, calling it ‘giving up’ on the player may not be Skip’s best breakdown of a trade. Granted Derrick White had displayed immense potential while playing in San Antonio, but had the Spurs not made that trade, the organization may not have been able to land Victor Wembanyama.

The trade worked out for both sides. The Spurs found a cornerstone they can build their franchise and roster around, and Boston got one of the missing pieces to their championship puzzle.

