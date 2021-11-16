Basketball

“Charles Barkley fell asleep on live television!”: Reggie Miller and other NBA legends roasted the NBAonTNT host for nodding off on an episode of ‘Open Court’

“Charles Barkley fell asleep on live television!”: Reggie Miller and other NBA legends roasted the NBAonTNT host for nodding off on an episode of ‘Open Court’
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Warriors are the best team in the league, but it's just game 15 out of 82": Kevin Durant downplays mouthwatering Nets clash vs Stephen Curry and co tomorrow evening
Next Article
"You need Dr. Phil to understand what is going through Scottie Pippen's mind": Charles Barkley addresses the Bulls veteran's recent controversial statements on the Dan Patrick Show
NBA Latest Post
"You need Dr. Phil to understand what is going through Scottie Pippen's mind": Charles Barkley addresses the Bulls veteran's recent controversial statements on the Dan Patrick Show
“You need Dr. Phil to understand what is going through Scottie Pippen’s mind”: Charles Barkley addresses the Bulls veteran’s recent controversial statements on the Dan Patrick Show

Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley talks about Scottie Pippen’s controversial comments in light of the…