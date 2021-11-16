“Charles Barkley fell asleep on live television!”: Reggie Miller and other NBA legends roasted the NBAonTNT host for nodding off on an episode of ‘Open Court’

Charles Barkley fell asleep while on NBA Open Court and his fellow NBA legend peers hilariously roasted him for it.

Charles Barkley seems to be enjoying his retirement from the game of basketball a bit too well as he has quite nearly become the face of NBA television following his playing career. Its safe to say that his popularity has sustained over nearly 4 decades due to his eccentric personality both on and off NBA hardwood.

Ever since his retirement, Charles Barkley has been on television, most famously on NBAonTNT with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, co-hosting the Emmy awarding show with him. The aforementioned 3 NBA legends have also appeared alongside Chuck on NBA’s Open Court.

Open Court is a show that saw Ernie Johnson moderate a show featuring past legends that have played the game such as Steve Kerr, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Steve Smith, and many more/ it would be here that Charles would infamously fall asleep.

Charles Barkley falls asleep on a segment of ‘Open Court’.

Charles Barkley, giving off major ‘that uncle who finds a comfortable spot at the family cookout and sleeps through the whole evening’ vibes, nodded off for a couple seconds while live on air on ‘Open Court’.

Luckily, the footage from this was shown to the other NBA legends on the panel and guys like Chris Webber and Reggie Miller hilariously roasted the 1993 MVP for it. Given how straightforward Chuck likes to be with his answers, it makes sense that he wasn’t all too interested in an hour long segment with various people talking about themselves at length.

Shaquille O’Neal is also someone who has dozed off on several occasions around Charles Barkley, on the set of NBAonTNT.