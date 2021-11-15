Basketball

“Lakers fans would yell at me on the street, ‘Why is your team so bad?!’”: Magic Johnson broke down to Jeanie Buss how the Lakers failures affected his day-to-day life

“Lakers fans would yell at me on the street, ‘Why is your team so bad?!’”: Magic Johnson broke down to Jeanie Buss how the Lakers failures affected his day-to-day life
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Wholly inaccurate": McLaren snubs internet rumours that Audi has purchased the McLaren Group
Next Article
"I felt really bad. I was down for two-three days": Yuzvendra Chahal expresses disappointment over exclusion from Team India squad for 2021 T20 World Cup
NBA Latest Post
“Lakers fans would yell at me on the street, ‘Why is your team so bad?!’”: Magic Johnson broke down to Jeanie Buss how the Lakers failures affected his day-to-day life
“Lakers fans would yell at me on the street, ‘Why is your team so bad?!’”: Magic Johnson broke down to Jeanie Buss how the Lakers failures affected his day-to-day life

Jeanie Buss recounts the time Magic Johnson approached her and said Lakers fans were blaming…