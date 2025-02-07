Charles Barkley ‘Flies’ With His Eagles, Predicts a 34–21 Blowout Win Against Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and everyone in the sporting world is getting their predictions in. TNT’s Inside the NBA crew is no different, and after last night’s slate of games finished, the 4 hosts decided to throw their lot in with the two teams competing. Charles Barkley picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win and made a very bold prediction in the manner of victory.

“You know I’m a die-hard Eagles fan,” said the Chuckster.

Hearing how Chuck was picking the Eagles, Ernie Johnson reminded him, “You’ve told me you’re never gonna bet against Patrick Mahomes again.”

Barkley didn’t just predict an Eagles win. After saying he’d ‘fly high with his Eagles’, Chuck claimed that Jalen Hurts’ team would win in convincing fashion, predicting a 34-21 blowout for the Philly side.

“I haven’t learned my lesson. I’m flying with my birds, and not only that, it’s going to be a blowout. 34-21.”

Chuck picks Eagles to win,

Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie go with Chiefs pic.twitter.com/o8wH3uxFkq — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) February 7, 2025

Of course, Barkley’s love for Philly sports teams stems from his own time spent there. He was drafted by the 76ers way back in 1984 and spent 8 years with the organization before moving out. But as Ernie Johnson reminded him, betting against Patrick Mahomes has been historically unlucky for the former MVP.

Shaq and Kenny, almost as if to spite Barkley, claimed that they expected the Kansas City Chiefs to complete the historic three-peat. Johnson also threw in his lot with Patrick Mahomes’ boys. Chuck knows better than to bet against the 2-time NFL MVP, having discussed this on his Steam Room podcast with Ernie.

Charles Barkley has a history of betting against Mahomes

Just a week ago, Ernie and Chuck hosted Philly fan Adam Lefkoe on their podcast and took to talking about the Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. Barkley recalled his history of losing bets places against Pat Mahomes. He explained how he bet against the Chiefs’ QB in both the playoff games and the Super Bowl last year, and Mahomes ended up leading the Chiefs to win in all the games.

Barkley bet on the Bills in the Divisional round, and the Chiefs beat them 27–24. He sided with the Ravens in the AFC Championship, and Mahomes took them down 17–10. Finally, for the Super Bowl, he bet on the San Francisco 49ers, only for them to lose 25–22 in overtime.

The case has not been any different these playoffs. Barkley bet on the Texans beating the back-to-back champs, only for them to lose 23-14 in the Divisional round. He then sided with the Bills in the AFC Championship, only for Mahomes and his guys to edge a 32-29 win.

Chuck added that despite all these failed bets against one of the greatest QBs of all time, he was not going to change his behavior. He told Lefkoe that he’d be betting on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, despite the latter’s protests.