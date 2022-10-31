Chris Paul Has 24 More Games With 10+ Assists and 0 Turnovers Than Jason Kidd, Stands At the Top of All-time List With 51

The 2022-23 campaign begins for Chris Paul and Co very much like their last two seasons. They are 5-1 and have the best record in the West alongside the Blazers.

Only Milwaukee Bucks, have a better record (5-0) than them in the league. Their point guard is also having another tremendous start to his 18th season in the league.

Although he is struggling in the points column to convert his shots, he is not lagging behind on assists. He is being the ‘Point God’ when it comes to dimes without error.

Chris Paul distances himself further ahead of legendary point guards for a peculiar PG record

With a 10-point, 15 assists, and 0 turnovers performance against the Rockets in a 124-109 win, CP3 distances himself from the legendary point guards of the game like Muggsy Bogues, John Stockton, and Jayson Kidd for an incredible record.

According to StatMuse, his 51 games with at least 10 assists while committing no turnovers, stands tall to second-best Muggsy by 5 games, Stockton by 7, and Kidd by a massive 24.



The latter of the two are the only NBA players who top him on the all-time list of assists, whom he probably would never catch. So, this is the one big statistical record where he has bettered the legendary guards.

Can the Suns win it all this season, or will it be another heartbreak?

With CP3 averaging over 10 assists per game now, the Suns will be in safe hands in the regular season. But the 12x All-Star is struggling to get his shots off and converting just around 31%, which is a big concern for them.

Even if he doesn’t take a bulk of his team’s shots, the man’s been hovering around 50% for the last two years and takes the majority of clutch shots for the Suns.

For him and them to do better in the Playoffs this time, they have to start those Playoffs drills from the beginning itself and for that to happen Paul must bring his efficient self back. Let’s hope we haven’t already seen the last of it.

