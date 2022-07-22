Michael Jordan boarded the flight to Phoenix for Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals with a beer and big cigar in his hand

Bulls legend Michael Jordan exuded confidence as he boarded the flight to Phoenix for Game Six of the 1993 NBA Finals.

In what many believe, the 1993 NBA Finals was one of the greatest shows put up by Michael Jordan. In the quest for his first 3-peat, the Bulls would face MVP Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns for the ultimate decider. His Airness put up an unreal stat line as he torched the Arizona team.

1993 NBA Finals | Michael Jordan Stats| 45.7 minutes per game

41.0 points

8.5 rebounds

6.3 assists per game

50.08% Field Goal

To make things more impressive he only recorded 2.7 turnovers per game during that series#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3EODYjXRO8 — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 5, 2022

At the time, the Suns created franchise history with a 62-20 record in the regular season, with power forward Barkley having his most memorable outing, winning the MVP award. The Phoenix team was able to replicate its success come playoff time, marking the franchise’s second Final appearance.

On the other hand, the Bulls were on their way to creating history before Jordan announced his 1st retirement from the game of basketball. Nonetheless, the ten-time scoring champion had his eyes set on the Larry O’Brien trophy before he took a sabbatical.

As the Bulls boarded the flight for a potential championship-clinching game, MJ, who had a beer and cigar in his hand, had some words of wisdom for his crew.

Michael Jordan was confident about closing things in Phoenix during the 1993 Finals.

MJ’s performance in the 1993 NBA Finals is a testament to his all-time GOAT status. One of the most impressive aspects of his stat sheet was his efficiency from the 3-point line. Jordan shot 40% from beyond the arc, having Barkley and his crew overwhelmed.

Coming off a loss in Game Five with only 48-minutes away from 3-peating, His Airness was in no mood to let the series go till Game Seven, sending out a stern message to his teammates as they boarded a flight for Phoenix.

Michael Jordan boarded the flight to Phoenix for Game 6 1993 NBA Finals with a beer in hand, big cigar and he stopped and looked around and he said: “Anyone that doesn’t think we’re gonna win the championship, get off the damn plane…I didn’t even pack for two games.” 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wo45jNWTmO — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) September 9, 2019

Well, Jordan surely did live up to his words, clinching his first 3-peat, as he barred The Chuckster from his only opportunity to win an NBA championship. MJ exhibited a larger-than-life persona, having teams beat by his mere presence on the hardwood.

