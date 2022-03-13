“The things Ja Morant does, I remember seeing Allen Iverson do stuff we’ve never seen anyone do”: Former Philly coach Larry Brown explains why the Grizzlies star reminds him of the Sixers legend

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Larry Brown talks about the similarities he sees in Ja Morant and Allen Iverson’s game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most improved teams this season. A huge reason behind their success has to be credited to the huge strides Ja Morant has taken on the basketball court. After averaging 19.1/4/7.4 in his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-3 guard went on and got selected to his first-ever All-Star Game back in February.

After putting up 25.9/6.1/6.6 in the first 3 months of the 2021-2022 campaign, Morant went on to elevate his game on a whole different level, averaging 33/5.6/5.9 in the month of February.

Amid his sensational performance these past few months, comparisons between Morant and former NBA legend Allen Iverson blew up on social media. Several analysts, coaches, and former players shared this same thought. After one of his scoring outbursts in the past month, Allen Iverson even posted a photo for Ja on his socials, endorsing him for the league MVP.

“Ja Morant reminds me so much of Allen Iverson”: Larry Brown

Recently, one of Allen Iverson’s coaches, Larry Brown, jumped on this topic to give two cents on the take. Having coached AI during some of his best basketball days, Brown went on to state that he was reminded of Iverson’s game seeing the Grizzlies youngster play. The former Philly coach further said:

“I watched him [in college] but I couldn’t predict this,’’ Brown told The Post. “He reminds me so much of Allen [Iverson] athletically the way he pays. Fearless. That whole [Grizzlies] team they have a great camaraderie. They all seem to love each other. He’s so special.

“The things Ja does, I remember sitting on the bench in Philly, looking at staff and seeing Allen do something and we all laughed because we never seen anyone doing anything like that. I get the same feeling watching Ja play. And a lot of our kids go to their games.”

Well, in all honesty, there are quite a few similarities in the two icons’ games. At the rate Ja has been balling all year, he should hopefully build himself a legacy as great as Allen’s.