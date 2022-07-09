Charles Barkley gets paid $6 million a year to fight Shaquille O’Neal on NBAonTNT

Charles Barkley earns $6 million a year for being an NBA analyst on ‘Inside the NBA’ for Turner Sports alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

Charles Barkley had quite the tumultuous final season to his NBA career. After joining the Houston Rockets to help capture his first NBA championship, he wouldn’t close to making the NBA Finals after a WCF loss to the Utah Jazz in 1997.

The aforementioned final season was marred with him feuding with his newest teammate, Scottie Pippen, and ended with them missing the Playoffs entirely. Chuck called it quits on his legendary career that same season after 16 years and immediately jumped into the basketball analysis realm of media.

He signed with Turner Sports in 2000 and was an analyst alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith. Well, analyst is a loose term as the Round Mound of Rebound redefined what it meant to sit in a chair and critique world-class athletes.

When Charles Barkley wasn’t being as honest as he could be, he was getting up to shenanigans and indulging in bits that led to ‘Inside the NBA’ being as reputed as it is today.

Charles Barkley and his NBAonTNT earnings.

For a man of Barkley’s talents when on national television, Turner Sports didn’t hold back on his salary. Charles Barkley earns $6 million a year from being an analyst on NBAonTNT. This value is provided by ‘Celebrity Net Worth’.

Other sources however, have him making merely $1.5 million a year. The data on his contract with Turner isn’t all too clear on the internet but it’s a safe bet to claim that he makes more than just $1.5 million for a whole season.

Taking the $6,000,000 figure into account, Chuck never earned more than that in any single season of his career except one. That one was his final season in 1999-00 where he earned $9,000,000. His career earnings in the NBA come to a little over $40 million,