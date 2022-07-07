Shaquille O’Neal once laid out Charles Barkley, and it did NOT look like a mistake on $600 million man’s part

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal once laid Charles Barkley the heck out in the middle of a game

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are a load of fun to watch on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, aren’t they?

The two almost have a love-hate relationship at times. In some instances, you may see them arguing about something before Shaq promptly brings up his championship rings. But then, on another occasion, you’ll find these two laughing together like there is no tomorrow.

The thing is though, during their playing days, there seemed to be nothing more than hate.

For instance, when the Magic faced the Suns back in the day, these two had a little… incident. And well, let’s just say, given the confusion around it all, you’re going to want to see it.

Also Read: Michael Jordan is the only man who could stare down Barack Obama and it is hilarious!

Charles Barkley once ‘ran into’ Shaquille O’Neal before he was promptly laid out on impact

Now, you may be asking ‘What in the world is so confusing about this whole thing?’. And that is a very good question. However, the problem is, the whole thing is so darn confusing, that we’re confused about even explaining it to you.

But, we do have a solution. Instead of trying (and probably failing) to explain the whole thing to you, how about we just show you the clip in question?

So, with that being said, take a gander at the tweet below.

The time Shaquille O’Neal accidentally knocked Charles Barkley out (1993) pic.twitter.com/NlkQrOzk54 — Oldskoolbball (@Oldskoolbball2) July 7, 2022

Was this by mistake? Was it by design? Or heck, was it a massive flop by the Chuckster?

We don’t know. But we sure hope they bring this up at some point on Inside the NBA, so that the two NBA legends involved could give us some insight on the whole matter.

But then again, knowing them, it’ll all just devolve into another hilarious argument. And frankly, we aren’t against seeing that either.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan is not 6-0 in finals, he is in fact 11-0!