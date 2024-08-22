Carmelo Anthony’s Conflicting Take on Charles Barkley Giving Up $100 Million For TNT

The NBA’s media rights contract expires this year, meaning TNT’s Inside the NBA show will soon be coming to an end. Truly the end of an era for the four hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley. But what has stunned fans is the revelation that Barkley reportedly rejected a $100 million offer to stay loyal to TNT.

Pitching in with his two cents on the development, Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony recalled how Barkley had criticized Jalen Brunson for leaving money on the table while renegotiating with the Knicks. On 7PM in Brooklyn, the NBA legend discussed Barkley’s decision to leave such a huge amount on the table, just to stay loyal to a company.

“Didn’t he sh*t on Jalen Brunson for leaving money on the table with the Knicks?”

But, despite pointing out Sir Charles’ earlier criticism of Brunson’s decision, Melo admitted that he did respect Barkley’s loyalty.

“I f**k with it and it’s gonna be something different coming from me…With Barkley, it comes down to, ‘This is my home. I don’t want to leave this. I done built this, we done built this. I done built my whole life off of this sh*t. Nah, I can’t.”

He went on to explain why:

“You can’t leave that. And that’s just me speaking from a loyalty situation. That’s real sh*t what he did. Because I know the numbers being thrown at Barkley. I know the conversations that’s being had about Barkley in that world.”

Even though the amount of money Barkley left on the table was absurd, Melo wasn’t upset by this decision. He also took into consideration the things that must’ve been going through the player-turned-analyst’s head that people aren’t aware of.

Despite indicating that Barkley was a hypocrite for mocking Brunson’s loyalty, Melo did say that he himself never would’ve been able to leave money on the table like Brunson and Sir Charles did.

Why did Melo put money over loyalty?

Anthony spent seven seasons with the New York Knicks during his 18-year NBA career. The 10-time All-Star brought glamour back to Madison Square Garden in the early 2010s. Melo was a beloved figure around MSG, and despite the love he had for the city, he himself would never leave money on the table like Brunson did.

While on Paul George’s Podcast P, the 2003 draftee said:

“I’m not doing it. I’m just saying…People’s busting their a** out there and not making a $113 million off the court…I don’t know the logic and the thinking behind why he did it, cause it have to be a reason. It have to be something very specific.”

His statement does give a little bit of an insight into the mindset behind Melo’s career decisions since the Knicks star changed teams multiple times after leaving NYC.

Haunted by the absence of a championship ring, some of his moves after his time with the Knicks are a lot clearer when we realize he wasn’t ready to lose money and remain loyal to a team that didn’t have a chance to win a title.