Charles Barkley hilariously identifies $1.25 Krispy Kreme donuts over bananas, while blindfolded!

Charles Barkley has been a connoisseur of donuts but we didn’t know he could identify one blindfolded, but he couldn’t recognize a banana!

Charles Barkley, the NBA hall-of-Famer, the media broadcaster extraordinaire, the trash talker, and the list goes on. The man can quite literally, do it all.

For an athlete to switch gears and become a media presenter is rare and to do it with the flair and panache that he has displayed is even rarer. There is a reason he is a household name.

Sir Charles as he is fondly referred to, has managed to build on his reputation well after his playing days. As a result, he has amassed more from media than he has from Basketball.

His personal life is under the spotlight for almost all times of the day and we do know quite a handful about him. But what we didn’t know is just how much he likes Krispy Kreme donuts.

Charles Barkley can identify a Krispy Kreme donut blindfolded but not a banana!

Yes, you read that right, Mr. Barkley can identify a donut blindfolded but not a banana. That is shocking. We are left to wonder how an athlete can identify a donut over a banana, just by taste!

While it is no surprise that Charles’ affinity for calorie-rich foods can be disastrous, it is surprising to see that an athlete doesn’t like bananas.

His tryst with the donut has been well documented. Charles’ friend and co-host Shaquille O’Neal had this to say when he opened a franchise in Atlanta.

