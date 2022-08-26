Basketball

Charles Barkley hilariously identifies $1.25 Krispy Kreme donuts over bananas, while blindfolded!

Charles Barkley hilariously identifies $1.25 Krispy Kreme donuts over bananas, while blindfolded!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"It takes time to build relationships": Lewis Hamilton feels 33-year old Daniel Ricciardo should've been given more time at McLaren
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley hilariously identifies $1.25 Krispy Kreme donuts over bananas, while blindfolded!
Charles Barkley hilariously identifies $1.25 Krispy Kreme donuts over bananas, while blindfolded!

Charles Barkley has been a connoisseur of donuts but we didn’t know he could identify…