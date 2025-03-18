Charles Barkley Had an Interesting Reaction to Michael Jordan’s “I’m Back” Declaration 30 Years Ago

In one of the most historic days in NBA history, Michael Jordan made a two-word declaration announcing his return to basketball after a 17-month hiatus. On March 18th, 1995, MJ’s short announcement set the basketball world on fire – “I’m Back”.

The Chicago Bulls were able to power through in his absence, winning 57 games in 1993-94 and 47 in 1994-95, but everyone was excited to see the return of His Airness. Jordan’s return to the hardwood was incredibly hyped, possibly even more than his NBA debut was nearly a decade earlier.

Charles Barkley was asked about the return of his close friend, but the Hall of Fame forward didn’t have nearly the optimism that one might expect from someone who faced off against Jordan. Barkley had a clear answer when he was asked if he believed MJ could return to the same form he was in before retirement.

“No. I think maybe in the beginning he might have a big adrenaline rush and he’s going to play well,” Barkley said. “But as far as reaching a level he reached a few years ago, that’s impossible. I don’t think anybody can ever attain something two years later that they had. That’s impossible.”

Jordan proved that it indeed was possible, but not before he took some time to find his footing upon his return. Famously donning number 45, MJ slowly regained his prime form but wasn’t able to lead Chicago past the Orlando Magic in the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After that singular playoff loss, though, Jordan and the Bulls never lost together again in the postseason. Chicago followed up their two second-round defeats with three-straight championships, the franchise’s second three-peat in eight seasons.

Julius Erving didn’t love the idea of MJ’s grand return

While most were excited to see Jordan return to basketball following his unceremonious retirement after a championship run. But Julius “Dr. J” Erving had a different perspective on the idea, even sharing a week before MJ’s comeback that he didn’t want to see the legend back in the league.

“Michael’s not coming back to play basketball. I’d be hard-pressed to feel that he’s gonna come back, he’s gonna give up the freedom that he enjoys right now,” Dr. J responded.

“How’s he gonna come back to the game where there’s rules, regulations, and curfews, and prostitute the game of basketball by coming back for 15 games and the playoffs?” he questioned.

In hindsight, both Chuck and Dr. J look silly for questioning the Bulls legend. Not only was Jordan able to return to his pre-retirement form, but he also played another three seasons for Chicago following his initial return.

Even with three champions and a treasure trove of accolades to his name, MJ was still tasked with shutting his doubters down.