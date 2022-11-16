“Charles Barkley, I’ll Make You Lick My Belly!”: Shaquille O’Neal Mocked 252 lbs TNT Host Over His Eating Habits

Inside the NBA is one of the most popular basketball-related shows on television. It’s been on-air since 1989 and still manages to stay up-to-date and provide the audience with just what they need. Ernie Johnson leads the way, with Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The show provides a deep insight into the current NBA season, with proper insights by analysts and ex-NBA players. On top of that, it’s also full of entertainment. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are quite hilarious on the show, often at each other’s expense.

Despite working together for over a decade now, the hostility they had on the basketball court has not died down, even in the studio. We saw a great example of the same last night, as the crew was on TNT Tuesdays and covering the Nets-Kings game.

Shaquille O’Neal mocked Charles Barkley for his eating habits

Charles Barkley has often been targeted on the show for his irrational eating habits. The Chuckster has gained quite a bit of weight since his playing days. So when Barkley said, “You don’t get to have your cake and eat it too.”

Shaquille O’Neal saw that he had an easy layup. He did not miss his opportunity. Shaq immediately replied and said, “Obviously you do fat boy.”

The conversation then shifted from cake to Chuck calling out Shaq and claiming that he wasn’t slim either. Shaq replied and said, “I am skinny. I’m delicious over here.”

Chuck somehow replied and said, “Yes, you are.”

To this, Shaq responded with, “Shut up right now or I’ll make you lick my belly.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the weirdest exchange they’ve had on the show. The two NBA legends are wild, and they sometimes forget that they’re in front of a camera that is streaming to a nationwide audience.

Chuck once ordered 12 donuts for a single day

Charles Barkley loves donuts. This is no secret. By now, we all know about his obsession with Krispy Kreme. However, while narrating an old incident, Chuck explained how he took the same to another level.

Barkley once ordered 12 donuts from Krispy Kreme just for himself, and ate them all in a single day. While narrating the incident, he clarified that he didn’t gobble them all at once, but rather split them over three meals.

For Chuck, this was a perfect example of a balanced diet. Who are we to argue with an NBA legend?

