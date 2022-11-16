“Dennis Rodman use to Guard a 340lbs Shaquille O’Neal”: Billy Corgan Reminisces ‘Freakish Strenght’ of Michael Jordan Teammate

Though Dennis Rodman made more headlines for his controversial off-court life, one cannot deny that the former Bulls forward had a unique and valuable skill set. A defensive savant, The Worm wasn’t one to mess with on the hardwood, given his physical style of play.

During his 14-seasons in the NBA, Rodman gained popularity for his hustle mentality on the court and his mind-boggling ability to collect rebounds. The two-time DPOY’s 6ft 7″ frame was never an issue, even if it came to guarding centers who stood well above 7 feet.

The Worm led the league 7-times in rebounding, coupled with 8 All-NBA Defensive Team Selections. There is no denying that Rodman possessed unbelievable raw strength, something his close friend and musician Billy Corgan would reveal in a conversation with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

A Chicago native, Corgan recalled having spent a considerable time with Rodman during the latter’s playing days, sharing insight about the 6ft 7″ forward’s ‘freakish strength.’

“Dennis used to guard Shaq one-on-one”: Billy Corgan marvels over The Worm’s strength.

Having to guard a physical specimen like Shaq, who stood at 7-feets and 340lbs, was nothing short of a nightmare, given the former Magic center’s dominance, especially in the paint. Nonetheless, this wasn’t the case with Rodman, who had no qualms about guarding the Big Diesel.

A close friend of Rodman, Corgan would shed further light on the five-time champion’s brute strength in a conversation with Rogan.

“Dennis use to guard Shaq, one-on-one, and that was when Shaq, you know, was 340 (lbs) or something. Freakish strength, like you, look at him and you think how is that possible? If you didn’t know it was Dennis Rodman and it was some NBA scrub, you think there was no way you think that guy could guard him one-on-one, especially Shaq back in his prime then.”

Corgan even narrated how during a visit to the club, Rodman picked up a 250lbs pound man with 1- hand. Well, there was a reason why The Worm could collect as many as 30-boards on a given night.

“Dennis Rodman was a great defender”: When Shaquille O’Neal gave his flowers to the Bulls veteran.

Though Shaq never got along personally with The Worm, as evident from their scuffles on the court, he had nothing but respect for the fellow Hall of Famer’s defensive skill set.

“He was a great defender, always moved his feet, the great thing about Dennis Rodman is he always did it his way. He (Rodman) would come in with 45 on the clock, eating chicken and rice, and nobody would say anything because we knew he was going to give us 20-25 rebounds, he was a phenomenal athlete,” concluded the former seven-foot center.

Certainly, great praise from Shaq who has never hesitated from calling Rodman his worst teammate ever, stating the latter’s unprofessional ways during his short stint on the Lakers as the reason.

