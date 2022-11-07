Charles Barkley, In A Dress, Hilariously ‘Rivaled’ Dennis Rodman’s Bizarre $10,000 Wedding Gown

Charles Barkley has always been extremely critical of NBA players wearing over-the-top outfits while walking through the tunnel to get ready for games. Everybody from Russell Westbrook to Amar’e Stoudemire has gotten the chance to be at the butt end of a Chuck joke when it comes to their clothes.

However, it’s real rich coming from Barkley when he himself once wore an incredibly outrageous outfit in 2012. Now it is 2022 and if someone wants to wear clothes that are generally targeted to the opposite gender, that’s completely fine. What makes this particular outfit of his hilarious is the way it fits him.

This all started when Chuck signed up for the Weight Watchers program to help shed some pounds post-retirement. He would eventually start doing promo for them. What ensued was a campaign that saw him wear something we never thought we’d see a 6’5 man wear.

Charles Barkley wore a dress in a promo for Weight Watchers

Charles Barkley lost an incredible 42 pounds up until the point of his promotional video with Weight Watchers. He did with their same program. They would soon bring him on board to help spread the word about their program and in doing so, put the Hall-of-Famer in a full-on dress.

Chuck raved about Weight Watchers, saying he’d lost 38 pounds in merely 3 months. Shedding that post-retirement weight is a goal for everybody and this allowed him to do so 12 years after having stepped away from the NBA.

He would face a bit of backlash for once, sarcastically, calling it a scam. However, he explained himself and said he called it a scam because getting paid to lose weight by Weight Watchers feels like a cheat code of sort.

Before Charles Barkley, there was Dennis Rodman

Funnily enough, Dennis Rodman wore a feminine dress as well while doing promo as well. He wore a wedding gown to a book signing for his autobiography, ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’ in 1996.

Of course, back in the 90s, a man wearing feminine clothing took everybody by surprise. Fast-forward to today and clothes aren’t exactly gender specific any longer.

