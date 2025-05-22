Amid Charles Barkley’s Pleas To Adam Silver, ‘Choke’ Celebration Surfaces Of Tyrese Haliburton’s Father John

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with teammates after tying the game in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden | Credits- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is in the form of his life. His 2025 post-season has been memorable enough so far, as it is, and things are only getting spicier. Earlier today, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, he came up huge. He knocked down a game-tying bucket in the dying seconds of regulation to take the Indiana Pacers to overtime—and eventually, a three-point win. And he did it at Madison Square Garden, packed with Knicks fans who were stunned into silence.

Advertisement

The highlight moment, of course, was the clutch shot that sent the game to OT, following which Haliburton did the Reggie Miller choke pose. The win was only the icing on the cake.

Shortly after, Charles Barkley and Draymond Green made a plea to Commissioner Adam Silver on Inside the NBA. “I want to reach out to Adam Silver tomorrow. Me and Draymond were talking, it’s time to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building,” Barkley said.

For context, the Pacers guard’s dad, John, got himself banned from games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for confronting Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5 of the series against the Bucks. John stormed onto the court and stood in front of Giannis—rather provocatively.

He was seen holding his son’s towel in his hands and was allegedly yelling, “This is what the f*ck we do.” The actions were heavily criticized, and even Tyrese had to apologize on behalf of his father.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his own father & his humble roots after Tyrese Haliburton’s father confronted him after Milwaukee’s series-losing Game 5 vs. Indiana ️ “I believe being humble in victory. People say when you win the game, you talk s***, it’s a green light for… pic.twitter.com/8wobD8wHwS — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) April 30, 2025

But now that Haliburton Jr. is making waves in the ECF, Barkley believes John should be allowed to experience this memorable run. He admitted that what John did was “stupid,” but pointed out that he’s already been punished for it. That’s why he wants him back in the stands for Games 3 and 4 in Indiana.

However, the ban seems to have had little to no effect on John or his questionable enthusiasm. He remains determined to support his son and the team in his own way. After the Pacers’ win earlier today, a video surfaced online showing John doing the same choke pose inside what appears to be a sports bar.

He was also seen dancing and celebrating the Pacers’ win with the same towel that he used to taunt Giannis only weeks ago.

With the series heating up and Haliburton emerging as a true playoff star, this might be the moment for forgiveness. Allowing John back into the arena wouldn’t just be a kind gesture—it could add even more energy to an already electric series. After all, few people are as emotionally invested in the Pacers’ success as he is.

That said, swinging a towel in the face of someone like Jalen Brunson probably won’t win over those advocating for his courtside return.