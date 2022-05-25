“Charles Barkley in a pink suit disses San Francisco, calls it dirty and filled with homeless people!”: The Suns’ legend continues to light fires against the Warriors fans

Charles Barkley dressed up his Sunday best, or did he? The Pink suit will certainly raise eyebrows and even enflame NBA Twitter.

NBA on TNT’s reasons for success is simple, they let the hosts be themselves. Today, Charles Barkley was on it. He rode in, in style!

The bright suit, which had an uncanny resemblance to your grandmom’s couch is something only Barkley can pull off. The Chuckster does not care about your opinion.

Ernie Johnson even said Chuck looks like a salmon. Regardless of it all, Barkley was ready for another war of words. He came in looking flashy and was immediately on to diss the city.

Charles Barkley has a suit on that reminds me of the couch that sits in my great-great aunts house covered in plastic. #TNT ⁦@NBAonTNT⁩ #AmericanExpressHalftimeReport #NBA pic.twitter.com/bZnNpWQYhE — QueenDee 💬 (@WeezielouQueen) May 25, 2022

Charles Barkley disses the city of San Francisco, and calls it dirty!

If you come for Charles, you better not miss it! Barkley walked in and started firing shots. He called San Francisco a dirty city and told them to get rid of all the homelessness.

Charles Barkley in a pink suit dissing San Francisco, calling it a “dirty city” and telling them to get rid of all that homelessness. Politically correct Twitter about to have a fit. 😂 #NBAonTNT #GSWvsDAL pic.twitter.com/jGogOpOXpG — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) May 25, 2022

Fans on Twitter took notice and were left in splits. His ruthlessness and comedic timing were on point today.

Chuck in his salmon suit saying it needs to rain in San Francisco to clean those dirty streets 🤣 😂 relentless on the Warriors fans 🤣 #insidethenba #CharlesBarkley — Matt Turner (@Pindownpumpfake) May 25, 2022

Some fans even equated Draymond’s free-throw attempt with Charles’ suit.

This was the free throw equivalent of Charles Barkley’s suit. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/1QvQgb1VlU — Jason (@TJSmithEsquire) May 25, 2022

