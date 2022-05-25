Basketball

“Charles Barkley in a pink suit disses San Francisco, calls it dirty and filled with homeless people!”: The Suns’ legend continues to light fires against the Warriors fans

"Charles Barkley in a pink suit disses San Francisco, calls it dirty and filled with homeless people!": The Suns' legend continues to light fires against the Warriors fans
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Houston is where you put the weight on for sure": Rockets rookie Jalen Green shares his love for H-Town's food
Next Article
"Kareem, Kobe, and Timmy had 15, LeBron James has 18": Lakers superstar makes his 18th All-NBA selection, the first player in history to make All-NBA in his 19th season
NBA Latest Post
"Kareem, Kobe, and Timmy had 15, LeBron James has 18": Lakers superstar makes his 18th All-NBA selection, the first player in history to make All-NBA in his 19th season
“Kareem, Kobe, and Timmy had 15, LeBron James has 18”: Lakers superstar makes his 18th All-NBA selection, the first player in history to make All-NBA in his 19th season

In his 19th year in the league, the kid from Akron, LeBron James, has made…