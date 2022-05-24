“Michael Jordan and Oprah both earning $30 million, what a couple”: When Charles Barkley had His Airness hilariously stumped

When former Suns MVP Charles Barkley asked Michael Jordan how it feels to be the only African American besides Oprah Winfrey making $30M.

Though they may not see eye to eye anymore, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan shared a close friendship, not limiting to the hardwood. The two Hall of Famers enjoyed doing off-court activities such as playing golf and gambling together.

They had some of the most intense battles on the court, with the 1993 Finals topping all of them. At the time, Barkley was having his best season while MJ was on the quest for a 3-peat. The Bulls prevailed over the Suns, with Jordan being the Finals MVP.

Michael Jordan vs Phoenix in the 1993 Finals: 33 PTS – 8 REB – 7 AST – 50% FG

41 PTS – 7 REB – 7 AST – 55% FG

55 PTS – 8 REB – 4 AST – 57% FG

44 PTS – 9 REB – 6 AST – 44% FG

42 PTS – 12 REB – 9 AST – 50% FG

31 PTS – 7 REB – 5 AST – 50% FG pic.twitter.com/hSXzbnJMP0 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 7, 2020

Nonetheless, Barkley and Jordan didn’t let any of this come in the way of their friendship. The two MVPs would engage in a lot of banter, even publicly. Well, we all know The Chuckster has a humor and is never afraid to speak his mind, something the Bulls legend always respected.

Also read: “Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had an influence over Tiger Woods’ marriage!”: When the Phoenix Suns legend gave an honest answer about their involvement in the golfer’s life

One such example of this is Barkley interviewing Jordan in an old clip. The former Suns forward congratulates His Airness on being the only African American earning $30M, hilariously linking him to Oprah Winfrey.

Charles Barkley has Michael Jordan stumped with his comments.

It’s no secret that MJ has built an empire over the years, one of the first few NBA players to appear on billboards and packages of FMCG products. Jordan was a pioneer for the league in more than one way, making appearances in music videos and starring in feature films.

In 2016, the Bulls legend became the first player in NBA history to become a billionaire. MJ’s collaboration with Nike continues to earn him the moolah. Jordan paved the way for many other stars in the NBA, one such superstar being Charles Barkley, who had some questions for the six-time champion.

“As the only black man in America making $30M how does it feel? asked Barkley.”

MJ seemed unaware of the above development, to which Barkley added.

“You (MJ) and Oprah are the only people we know making $30M, how does it feel?”

To which, the Bulls legend replied, it puts us in a good clan.”

What followed was a hilarious back and forth between the two, with Barkley hilariously linking MJ with the legendary talk show host.

Unfortunately, the two are no more on talking terms. However, as fans of the game, one hopes the two legends resolve their issues, as it would be great to see the two together on yet another talk show. Well, those who know-know.

Also read: “Michael Jordan, I’m gonna remember that name”: Charles Barkley reveals telling his former coach he was second-best