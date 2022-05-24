“Shaq who do they mistake you for? Shrek?”: When Charles Barkley had NBAonTNT crew members in splits after roasting his appearance

Charles Barkley was quick with the quips yet again as he hilariously called Shaq ‘Shrek’ when talking about getting called the wrong name.

The greatest decision sports media ever made was bringing Charles Barkley on the set of ‘Inside the NBA’ alongside Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith and Ernie Johnson. With Chuck having been a polarizing figure all throughout his playing career in the NBA, signing him to Turner Sports was a no-brainer.

Perhaps a decision that should be lauded even more so than the Barkley signing is the one that was to bring Shaq on board right after he retired. Due to him tearing his Achilles in his 19th season, the ‘Big Aristotle’ called it a career after a year with the Boston Celtics.

Shaq took some time getting acclimated to the analysis world of sports. Anyone would as sitting in front of a camera for hours and being forced to be entertaining is a tall order for anybody.

However, once O’Neal got used to it all, his chemistry with Charles Barkley was front and center for the world to enjoy.

Charles Barkley hilariously gets Shaq pissed for calling him ‘Shrek’.

The quips never stop on ‘Inside the NBA’ as Charles Barkley went in on Shaq with a simple word. This however, led to several crew members in the background laughing out loud, resulting in the Lakers legend hilariously getting agitated.

Of course Ernie Johnson and Kenny got into the joke as well with the former trying to convince him that it was indeed a great roast. “Time for Shrektin’ a Fool” was probably the nail in the coffin as Shaq hilariously chased Ernie around the studio for the comment.

This isn’t the only instance where Chuck called Shaquille O’Neal ‘Shrek’. “He think’s just because he’s big, he’s a big ol’ Shrek lookalike, he can bully you. We can still have a basketball conversation, Shrek,” said Barkley on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.