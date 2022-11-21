“Charles Barkley is One of My Best Friends!”: When Michael Jordan Described His Friendship With $50 Million TNT Analyst

Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

When one hears the name Michael Jordan, one envisions luxury, fierceness, competitiveness, and winning. The Black Cat is probably the greatest ever to step foot on a basketball court. He led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in the 1990s. Winning his first three in a three-peat from 1991 to 1993, MJ won his other three rings after his first retirement.

By 1998, MJ was a 6x NBA Champion, 6x Finals MVP, and 5x MVP, and he had tons of personal accolades. Having accomplished so much, MJ retired for the second time. He started spending more time with his wife, Juanita Vanoy, and children.

One of the questions people often had about MJ was whether he had friends. Being the way he was, it was hard to make friends, and understandably so. Greatness demands a lot, and MJ was ready to pay the price for the same.

Michael Jordan called Charles Barkley one of his best friends

In 1997, Michael Jordan was interviewed on The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show. There His Airness was asked if he had any friends in the league.

MJ replied and said,

“Sure, Charles Barkley is one of my best friends. I get along with some of my adversaries with no problem. I mean, Patrick Ewing, we compete against each other all the time, but we still good friends. Magic don’t play anymore, but we still good friends. Magic and I, and Larry.”

Talking about the same, he explained why he bullied Chuck so much about not having a ring. According to MJ, it was his way to motivate the Chuckster to rise to his level and become a champion. All his trash talk was for Chuck to feel bad and work towards rising to MJ’s level and to taste the sweet feeling of being a Champion.

MJ once played tricks with Chuck, gifted him $20,000 worth of Diamond jewelry before a playoff game

Michael Jordan, as we know it, was one of the biggest competitors the game has ever seen. MJ hated losing, and the Bulls held a 2-1 lead over the Suns. A day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, MJ took Chuck golfing, and gifted him a $20,000 Diamond earring.

When asked why did he do so, MJ replied and said,

“He won’t get in my way the rest of the series. What’s $20,000 to me? Charles thinks we’re great friends. I hate that fat f**k.”

MJ was right. He dropped 55 in Game 4, and Chuck could not bother him at all.

