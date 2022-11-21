Immersed in $1 Million Debt, Dennis Rodman Failed to Pay $9000 to his Ex-Wife Prior to Joining the Bulls

When you spend exorbitant amounts of money, you should only do it if you have access to more of it. Dennis Rodman did not factor this. And before he signed for the Chicago Bulls, he was in debt, huge debt.

Dennis led quite an extravagant lifestyle in the 90s. So much so that we are writing stories about his absurd life even today, in the 2020s. From parties to women, Dennis did everything. And such a fast lifestyle cannot be brought to a halt quickly.

Rodman was notorious for his crazy hair color and frequent appearances in Las Vegas, and apparently, there was a price to pay for it.

Dennis Rodman, a spendthrift, blew through his $2.5 million salary and was $1 million in debt

The Worm loved to party and live it up, so much so that he ripped through his $2.5 million salary, fairly quickly. Dennis had spent it on trips to Vegas. He also had a spending spree that led him to spiral out of control.

What’s worse is that he couldn’t make a payment on a house, worth half a million Dollars. The result was that the combination of these debts led to a sizeable amount. A million Dollars to be precise.

Dennis couldn’t even cover his $9000 monthly alimony payment! He also had an outstanding payment of $3,800 on his Ferrari every month. Fortunately for him, his move to Chicago and his agent doing some gymnastics helped him through the crisis.

The gymnastics his manager did to pay back the debt

His manager had one thing in mind, ensure that Dennis was not spending money. To do so, he cut his credit line, took care of his paychecks, put him on a budget, charged appearance fees, and made him show up to sign autographs.

He also made sure that by the end of 1996, Rodman’s bank account was flush with 2 $million more! And that it would help Dennis become more financially stable.

Alas, he didn’t predict that Dennis would achieve more notoriety with the Bulls. And that he would become the bad boy, he was always destined to be.

