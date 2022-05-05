“Charles Barkley is the Steve Harvey of basketball”: When Chuck was at his hilarious best before getting honored by the Phoenix Suns

Charles Barkley and his game is etched into NBA folklore now, but there was also a time when he couldn’t believe his legend.

Charles Barkley the Round Mound of Rebound, the Chuckster, has become one of TV and sport’s most endearing personalities. The reason why is simple, when he talks he is funny. His tone and demeanor are naturally comedic.

Looking back at the time when he was given an honor roll by the Phoenix Suns, you would expect Chuck to be elated. On the contrary, he was hilarious.

Barkley, in this clip, can be seen rifling through the NBA stats book. He says, “I want to see how great I was”.

3/20/04 – During halftime of a 123-111 win over MIL, the Phoenix #Suns inducted Charles Barkley (4yrs: 196-84, 23.4p/11.5r/4.4a/0.8b/1.6s, 1993 #NBA Finals appearance) into the franchise’s Ring of Honor, a move he called “one of the greatest achievements of my life.” #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/XgldULe5DZ — Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) March 20, 2022

Charles Barkley talks about ghosts and bobbleheads on his “greatest day”

Kenny and Ernie were talking about legends of the game and how Chuck deservedly made his way to the Honor ring of the Phoenix Suns.

Barkley and co talk about the people who didn’t believe in him, the state of bobbleheads, and how they cannot get the faces of African-Americans right.

Charles says “They make all of us, Black guys look alike”. Instead of making it a grand affair the Inside crew manages to turn it into a funny one.

The addition of Shaq has only made the crew funnier. We will cherish the days these legends remain on the show.

