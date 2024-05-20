mobile app bar

Charles Barkley Obliges With Luka Doncic Minutes After Asking Anthony Edwards for a Favor

Advait Jajodia
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference Finals battle is set. Two of the best guards in the league – Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards – will face each other for a spot in the NBA Finals. With the series expected to be an entertaining one, Charles Barkley revealed his pick of the two during the latest episode of Inside the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks have been receiving a lot of support and enthusiasts claim that Jason Kidd’s boys will end up winning the series because of the postseason experience they gathered over the past 4 years. However, Charles Barkley fancies the Minnesota Timberwolves’ chances. Not explaining his selection, Barkley simply concluded by hilariously howling.

“I think this is gonna be a fabulous series… I like the Wolves,” Barkley said.

Sir Charles seemed to be excited after Chris Finch’s boys defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinal. During the on-court post-game interview, the TNT analyst revealed looking forward to the series as he asked Anthony Edwards for restaurant recommendations.

Anthony Edwards came off as a great host, promising to send some good recommendations over to Barkley and the crew. However, Edwards would also want to treat Sir Charles and the entire basketball community with impressive performances throughout the course of the series against the Texas side.

Dallas fans will be disheartened as all members of the Inside the NBA show backed the Minnesota Timberwolves to be the Western Conference champs. However, Luka Doncic would prefer it to be that way. Following a Game 5 win during the Mavs-OKC series, the Slovenian superstar expressed his desire of wanting Barkley to bet against him.

“Maybe next time he can say it again in the next game so maybe we’ll win again,” Luka said.

Charles Barkley is notoriously known for making wrong predictions. Over the years, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer’s picks have gone on to lose in a majority of the cases. During this postseason, Barkley had backed the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers to win their respective first-round series. Seems like the “guarantee” curse continues as both teams lost.

While Chuck’s vote of confidence may demotivate Wolves fans, Anthony Edwards and Co. have shown that when the odds are stacked against them, they can pull off an upset.

No matter who wins, the series promises to be an exciting one.

