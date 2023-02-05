Charles Barkley Picks Former Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo For Best Player in the NBA, Takes Slight Dig at Kevin Durant

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen some exceptional individual performances and promises to offer one of the tightest MVP races in the modern era. With multiple players averaging over 30 points and inspiring their teams, the individual talent pool in the league has arguably never shone brighter.

Naturally, picking the best out of the lot is a tough ask for anyone. But Charles Barkley appeared to have an answer ready without much hesitation.

The former MVP, a power forward by trade, remained loyal to practitioners of his bruising power forward style of play and declared Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player currently in the NBA.

Unlike normal instances of Chuck’s “punditry”, this one isn’t in the realm of delusion. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is by all means in the discussion for the best player in the league. A former MVP giving credit to an NBA champion and 2x MVP is not out of the normal by any means.

Charles Barkley also gave a special mention to the “ridiculous” Nikola Jokic.

While describing Giannis as the best player in the league, Barkley was also quick to give his flowers to Kevin Durant for his offensive game and Nikola Jokic too. The former MVP even described Joker as “ridiculous”.

However, while talking about the modern stars, Chuck also took an “old-head” dig at them. Barkley said he wishes how the game involved more strategy and less chucking up threes – a common former star theory regarding the modern offensive game.

And when he spoke about his best player in the NBA right now, he followed the same philosophy.

To see the man reveal his pick, just take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

Holding Giannis as the best player in the game might also be Chuck’s way of telling the world how good he was too. Like the Bucks star, Barkley too was a power forward who crashed the glass hard and dominated in the paint with sheer force. In today’s perimeter-oriented game, picking a “throwback” player can be looked at in that sense too.

Charles Barkley, despite his three-point aversion, called Kevin Durant the best “offensive player” in the league.

Ironically, Barkley described one of the finest shooters in the league as the best offensive player while criticizing the impact of the same aspect which made KD as deadly as he is. Sometimes, Charles Barkley as an “analyst” makes puzzling statements.

Considering the history of chirps between Durant and Chuck, it was also surprising to see KD get such a high nod. Clearly, there is a lot of respect between the two superstars.

Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry also made Barkley’s cut for best players in the league. Assuming that makes Chuck’s top 5, there are quite some shocking snubs, LeBron James and Luka Doncic inclusive.

