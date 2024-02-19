Charles Barkley Ponders Over The Warriors Being “Stupid Enough” To Trade For LeBron James In Exchange For Jonathan Kuminga

The NBA on TNT had an Alternate Cast consisting of Charles Barkley, Candace Parker, and Draymond Green to commentate on the All-Star Game. After only the first few minutes of the commencement of the exhibition game, Barkley decided to deep-dive into the rumored Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors trade talks. As surprising as it sounds, Chuck believed that the LA side would jump all over a LeBron James-Jonathan Kuminga trade.

According to recent reports, the Golden State Warriors approached the Los Angeles Lakers with an unsuccessful bid to acquire LeBron James. According to Charles Barkley, the Bay Area side might not have added Jonathan Kuminga to the deal. Barkley told Draymond Green, leader of the GSW, that Rob Pelinka would accept any offer with Kuminga. Even if it meant parting ways with LBJ.

“If the Warriors are stupid enough to give up Kuminga for LeBron, let me tell you something, the Lakers will take that trade tomorrow. If the Lakers can get Klay and Kuminga, they do that deal tomorrow,” Barkley said.

Immediately after, Draymond Green simply stated that he had said no to any deal that involved JK getting traded.

Green said, “If it’s Kuminga then the answer’s no.”

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most talented youngsters in the league. With Klay Thompson’s dip in production, the forward has emerged as the team’s 2nd scoring option and has been thriving in his new role. Undoubtedly, JK will further improve and perform at the All-NBA level that he was projected to be. However, the Warriors would much rather have LeBron James on their roster.

The trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson are entering their late 30s. The organization would much rather capitalize on their dominance while they are still in the prime of their prowess. With LeBron James added to the squad, the Warriors’ chances will significantly increase as compared to Kuminga playing the small forward position for Steve Kerr.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James react to the trade rumors

During the All-Star Weekend, Stephen Curry and LeBron James were asked for their opinions about the trade rumors. Curry stated how he wasn’t surprised to learn that his franchise was attempting to make a push for his long-time rival. However, he did reveal being surprised in regards to the news of the same being leaked.

“A guy like Bron, you would probably call just to see… It’s always a surprise when stuff like that gets out because I’m assuming that every team is making calls that if every fanbase or media group would know about it,” Curry said.

LeBron James crushed all remaining hopes of the Dub Nation. Apart from stating that he heard about the news “when everyone else did”, the 6ft 9” forward also claimed that the deal was not even “real” enough to be brought to him.

“It didn’t go far at all, I heard about it when everyone else did,” LeBron said. “Sometimes there conversations behind closed doors that you don’t even know about. If it’s real or not, then they’ll bring it to you. But it never even got to me.”

Both teams – the Warriors and the Lakers – are struggling this season. While the LA side is 9th in the standings, the San Francisco side is right behind them in 10th. While it doesn’t seem as though the star players are being traded, the front offices of both teams need to figure out a way to add more firepower to the roster to help win the championship.