Charles Barkley proved his greatness by forcing the NBA to change a rule, according to Kenny Smith

Charles Barkley is known as the “Round Mound of Rebound” with good reason.

The OG undersized forward, Charles Barkley was a phenomenon when he broke into the scene. The 6’4 former Auburn star was part of the legendary class of 1984 along with Dream Team-mate Michael Jordan.

Although he retired ringless, Barkley is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time. Chuck’s unique skill set fascinated and his high octane game and motor made him a fan favorite.

Chuckster elevated his stardom further with his stint at TNT. One of Chuck’s regular teammates at Inside the NBA is a former pro, Kenny Smith.

The Jet was a guard who led a solid, unspectacular career in the league during the 90s. Kenny Smith won two NBA Championships during his time with the Houston Rockets, making him the second most accomplished in terms of championships, in the TNT studio.

Kenny holds his colleague Chuck in great regard. In fact, Smith points out how Charles Barkley was so good, that they had to change the rules.

What rule did Charles Barkley force, according to Kenny Smith?

Chuck was renowned for his phenomenal strength. Despite his size, Barkley dominated bigger players with his incredible physical tools.

Chuck was so dominant that facing Chuck while he was backing down was almost impossible to deal with. According to Kenny Smith, this dominance is what led to the 5-second rule when it comes to backing into opponents.

The Round Mound of Rebound barging in on you does not look a good sight. The Chuckster dominated with his moves and proved to be a tough proposition in the paint to even the biggest of big men.

Don’t take his mild television persona as proof. Charles Barkley was a tenacious, bulldog who no one wanted to play against.

