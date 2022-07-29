Charles Barkley set to lose $65 million a year after $620 billion Saudi backed LIV Golf make him stay with Shaquille O’Neal

Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley is set to lose around $40-65 million a year after his deal with LIV Golf never came through

After dominating in the NBA, Charles Barkley has yet again been dominating our television sets with his incredible work on Inside the NBA. Together with Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith, the show is one of the best basketball-related shows on TV. With their insight into the game mixed with humorous, playful banter, Inside the NBA is must-watch TV.

However, it was all way about to come to an end. Charles Barkley shared that he was in talks with Greg Norman about leaving the NBA and joining LIV as a golf broadcaster. Chuck was set to discuss the deal further with Norman during the LIV Golf event over the weekend. He mentioned the same on the Dan Patrick Show, and even set a price tag for leaving NBA. However, reports suggest nothing of the sort took place.

Charles Barkley set to lose over $60 million a year

As he mentioned on the Dan Patrick Show, Chuck would probably have lost his endorsement deals if he was to join LIV. To make up for his TNT contract and the endorsement deals, he set a price of $50-75 million a year to join LIV.

As lucrative as Chuck may be, paying that hefty amount for a broadcaster, who isn’t even from the same sport, doesn’t make any sense. Greg Norman would have heard what the Chuckster was expecting and discussed it with the Saudis.

So far, Chuck hasn’t received a call, and his sponsors are worried about the same as well.

Charles Barkley on potentially joining LIV Golf: “They haven’t offered me a contract. They asked if I was interested, I said yes…My sponsors are concerned. I’ve heard from Subway, Capital One, Dick’s Sporting Goods, so at some point I’m gonna have to make a decision.” pic.twitter.com/a8odkmfOJt — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 28, 2022

In case they never call, the Chuckster always could return to TNT and stick with Shaquille O’Neal and the crew. However, the thought of losing over $40-65 million a year would continue to haunt him.