Charles Barkley given a massive $50-75 million a year boost to leave Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA

Everything comes with a price, for Charles Barkley a chance to double your fortune comes at the cost of leaving Inside the NBA, his home.

Looks as though when the pastures are greener on the other side, people will tend to flock to it. This statement might hold some truth for Charles Barkley.

The long-time media personality and NBA legend has made his chops as a vocal anchor on Inside the NBA. He has been with them for decades and people love him.

LIV Golf is the latest to try and disrupt the monopoly of the PGA. This time they know how to get players to their side, by lining their pockets with cash, lots of it.

Barkley is an amateur golfer and while he might not have the same chops as some others, he can be a great analyst and commentator.

Also read Only a $17,000 fine for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician!

“The answer to your question is 100% yes. I’m gonna meet with LIV.” On today’s show, Charles Barkley joined us in studio and confirmed that he will be speaking to Greg Norman about a role with LIV Golf. @NoLayingUp @RiggsBarstool @barstoolsports @GOLF_com @GolfDigest @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/AOMQJRoKZB — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 14, 2022

Charles Barkley speaks to LIV Golf, and might leave Inside the NBA for a $50-75 million purse!

Charles himself said that he would be speaking to LIV Golf on Wednesday night and as per some rumors, two pieces of news have emerged.

The first is that he might have to leave Inside the NBA in favor of LIV Golf. This could be spelling an end for his media career and credibility, after all, Inside is where he made his name.

RUMOR: Charles Barkley could decide to leave Inside the NBA to pursue a media position for LIV Golf. (via @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/Opu7rm5Jp4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2022

The second is the size of the purse. We knew the lure and as per some sources, the purse could be as big as $75 million a year!

#Sources Charles Barkley and Liv Golf met earlier today, and have made advanced discussions on him joining the tour as early as November, although salaries haven’t been released, it’s predicted to be between $50-$75 million a year. pic.twitter.com/8T4NvWBC9N — NBA Insider (@NBA_lnsiders) July 21, 2022

While we don’t know the actual size of the deal, that kind of money is hard to turn down and for one, we cannot blame Charles. Stay tuned to this space to learn more about Charles Barkley and LIV Golf as it unfolds.

Also read: Charles Barkley was $3 million poorer for shoving a lady who was smoking in a non-smoking area