Charles Barkley Threatens to Punch ‘Troll’ After Being Called Michael Jordan’s Son

Charles Barkley speaks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro before the 32nd Annual Stake & Burger event at MTSU on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. 5 Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is known for having an entertaining side, whether on TV or podcast. However, he also has a mean streak that doesn’t pop up unless someone tests his patience or is provokingly rude. A Dallas Mavericks fan did both and received a piercing stare and a threat from the Hall of Famer, who had to be pulled away by security personnel to ensure he didn’t act on his impulse.

Advertisement

As Barkley was making his way inside Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, streamer Snarp heckled at the Hall of Famer, saying,

“The guy with no championship rings. He sucked at basketball. Zero rings. He had zero rings. You’re Jordan’s son. Imagine not winning an NBA championship.“

Chuck kept walking to avoid causing a scene before turning around and responding with a threat, saying, “Now what if I punched him in the face? He would’ve felt bad if I would’ve punched him in the face.” The Hall of Famer’s security detail prevented him from stopping and confronting the streamer, de-escalating the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snarp (@official.snarp)

While Barkley has gotten used to the ‘ringless’ jibes from his peers and friends, a stranger using it and calling him “Jordan’s son” to incite a reaction is abhorrent behavior. But Snarp’s caption for the video explains why some fans may feel empowered to taunt the Hall of Famer for failing to win the NBA title.

Shaq has relentlessly mocked Charles Barkley for not winning a ring

The streamer posted the video of him insulting Barkley and captioned, “Shaq needs to get his man.” Snarp tagging Shaquille O’Neal speaks volumes. In addition to being the Phoenix Suns icon’s good friend and co-worker, the four-time champion is almost solely responsible for making the ‘ringless’ jibe the go-to taunt when dealing with Barkley.

Whether in jest as a response to a joke or to try to shut down the argument during a heated debate, O’Neal often resorts to reminding his ‘Inside the NBA’ co-host that he did not win a championship during his playing days. There are several compilations of the Los Angeles Lakers icon taunting Barkley with the ‘ringless’ jibe and it’s unsurprising that fans also use it to troll the former MVP.

O’Neal and Barkley have been close friends for over a decade and joke about each other’s insecurities and failures. However, fans overstepping the mark and taunting a legend like Barkley because there’s no risk of retaliation is despicable.