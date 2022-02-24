Basketball

“Ja Morant aspires to be on the NBA’s 100th-anniversary team in 2047”: The 22-year admits he’s already working towards it

"Ja Morant aspires to be on the NBA's 100th-anniversary team in 2047": The 22-year admits he's already working towards it
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Kanye West and Jamie Foxx in the studio? Sheesh!”: Dwyane Wade in awe of the ‘Slow Jamz’ artists’ recording session in 2003
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Ja Morant aspires to be on the NBA's 100th-anniversary team in 2047": The 22-year admits he's already working towards it
“Ja Morant aspires to be on the NBA’s 100th-anniversary team in 2047”: The 22-year admits he’s already working towards it

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant reveals his aspirations to be on the NBA’s 100th-anniversary team.…