“Ja Morant aspires to be on the NBA’s 100th-anniversary team in 2047”: The 22-year admits he’s already working towards it

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant reveals his aspirations to be on the NBA’s 100th-anniversary team.

The Memphis Grizzlies are two wins shy from dethroning the Warriors at the second position. The young core boasting Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have given the dying franchise a new lease of life. Though a small market, the Grizzlies have everyone’s attention.

The 2nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant was selected by the Grizzlies. Neither did anyone know that this 6″3′ guard would be a game-changer for the franchise. After missing the playoff for 3-consecutive seasons, Morant would clinch a berth in the 2021 playoffs.

Ja Morant was BREAKING RECORDS in his first playoff appearance 🤫 @JaMorant 🔥 Averaged 30.2 PPG and 8.2 APG 🔥 Highest PPG in Grizzlies playoff history 🔥 1st player in NBA history with 150+ PTS and 40+ ASTS through first 5 playoff games (h/t @statmuse, @nbastats) pic.twitter.com/uNXNI8LMQ0 — Overtime (@overtime) June 3, 2021

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies couldn’t get past the first round but have been locked-in ever since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The focus has certainly shifted from the Warriors and the Suns being the only contenders in the West.

Morant, who was voted as a starter in his first All-Star appearance, has not only made a case for the league MVP but the MIPY too.

Ja Morant confesses his desire to be in the NBA’s 100th-anniversary team.

The recently conducted commemoration for NBA’s top 75 players at the All-Star weekend in Cleveland is a sight to be remembered for ages. Legends from every generation were present, making it the perfect photo op. From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, to Allen Iverson, the NBA had superstars from different eras assemble under one roof.

Now, as we stare upon the league to complete 100-years in 2047, it’s time for the stars of the current crop to find their place on the iconic list. One potential superstar, who has already begun working on this project, is Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 22-year old is currently averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.9 APG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.2 SPG. Morant is shooting almost 50% from the field and breaking franchise records every night with his performances. The former ROTY led the Grizzlies to their longest winning streak in franchise history (11-games).

Recently, when asked about the NBA’s Top 100 list coming out in 2047, Morant had the following response.

“I do plan on being on that list. That’s what I’m working for.”

Via: Legion Hoops

Though we still have two and a half decades left, Morant being on the list should not shock us.