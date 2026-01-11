Dennis Schroder Addresses Shams Charania’s Report On Him Being Suspended

Dennis Schroder’s suspension is bound to offset the Sacramento Kings a bit. However, the point guard is in no mood to relent and is taking the reports of his confrontation with Luka Doncic head-on, indirectly setting the narrative straight even.

Advertisement

After his team’s loss to the Lakers on December 28, Schroder got involved in an altercation with Doncic. Almost a fortnight later, the NBA has suspended him for three games.

It was Shams Charania who revealed the punishment meted out to Schroder, which will make him unavailable for upcoming games, including the rematch against the Lakers on January 12. One would assume that Schroder might be protesting the suspension. But it seems he’s far more concerned with the words Charania used to describe the incident.

“The NBA has suspended Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder for three games for confronting and attempting to strike another player 40 minutes after [the] Kings’ loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 28,” Charania had posted on social media.

Moments later, Schroder took to Instagram to file his objection in the comments section. “Attempting,” he wrote with an ROFL emoji next to it.

Doncic and Schroder were going at each other right through that game at the Crypto.com Arena. The Slovenian was seen rage-baiting the German star, citing the $84 million contract extension with the Lakers that he rejected in 2021.

Some time later, Doncic was heard telling Schroder that he was just all talk. The interaction then took a turn for the worse when Schroder responded by threatening Doncic with a beatdown.

And it wasn’t all talk, as Doncic had earlier jibed at Schroder during the game! The Slovenian star seems to have caught some hands, as Schroder’s reaction on Instagram suggests.

What Luka Doncic Really Said To Dennis Schroder: Luka: “All talk… I wish you would swing!” Schroder: “Come to the back, I’m not the n**** to talk to!” Luka: “Man!” Schroder: “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you” pic.twitter.com/6Ga9tcTaFE — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) December 30, 2025

According to Charania, 40 minutes after the game, Schroder followed the Slovenian into the tunnel, making it loud and clear that he didn’t appreciate being called a “b****” and that he wasn’t going to let it slide.

Reportedly, Lakers center Deandre Ayton witnessed the entire incident and even attempted to pull Schroder away from a shocked Doncic. The Lakers star made his exit after security intervened.

Schroder was then escorted into the Sacramento Kings’ team bus while coach Doug Christie, among others, intervened, trying to figure out what the sudden commotion was all about.