“You’ve Got the Michael Jordan Stamp of Approval on Larsa Pippen”: Not Having Told Scottie About Marcus, RHOM Star Spent Thanksgiving with Jordans

Just about the whole world was shocked when they saw Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus on multiple dates together. However, the couple has slowly become a mainstay in the media now as one of the more wholesome relationships on television. A difficult task, especially considering the controversy that brought them so much coverage. However, to try and form a relationship with the family, Larsa spent the last Thanksgiving with the Jordans. And if she is to be believed, things went splendidly.

As a couple, Marcus and Larsa aren’t veterans yet. They only started dating about a year ago. However, in that time, the two have clearly evolved. They now even talk about how they’d be as parents to their kids. And as far as young Jordan is concerned, strict seems to be the way to go.

Larsa Pippen reveals that Michael Jordan and family absolutely loved her when Marcus brought her home

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been doing an awful lot for their own publicity. They famously have their podcast ‘Separation Anxiety’, where they discuss the nuances of their relationship with the world. And now, they are regularly doing interviews as well.

During his interview with the couple, reporter Brice Sander asked them a few questions about each other. However, he soon got to the meat of the matter, asking if the former ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star had met Marcus’ family yet. Here was the couple’s response, as seen in the Instagram post by Brice Sander.

Marcus: “Yeah, we spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. Really, I think my family just wants to see me happy. So as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.”

Larsa: “I feel like it’s been fun, it’s been a fun journey for us.”

Sander further asked about the family’s shock at finding out. The couple admitted that there was quite a bit of shock at first, but in the end, they approved of the relationship. To this, Brice Sander blurted out the following, “So, you got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa!”

Finally, he asked the couple one more question. He asked them if Scottie Pippen had anything to say about their relationship. Here is how Larsa responded:

“No, I feel like we haven’t had that conversation yet. I kind of feel like I don’t really ask about him and what’s going on in his personal life, and he doesn’t really ask me what’s going on in my personal life.”

It can seem a bit shocking that Larsa and Scottie have had no dialogue about this yet. However, they are also divorced now, so it wouldn’t quite make sense for them to discuss these things either. Everything seems well in paradise at the moment, except for one thing.

As it turns out, Larsa does not have the Michael Jordan stamp of approval, as the Bulls legend made very clear just days ago.

Marcus believes his father was only joking around

As mentioned prior, Michael Jordan made it clear that he disapproved of the relationship between his son and his former teammate’s ex-wife. However, Marcus has stated that his father was only joking.

It seems like the younger Jordan is desperately trying to save the situation. However, we can only speculate until Jordan further clarifies his stance.