Charles Barkley Tricked Into Predicting a Celtics Win, Gets ‘Attacked’ By Silly String

Charles Barkley often finds himself being the butt of all jokes of TNT’s Inside The NBA show’s crew. Chuck has always had tough luck in predicting before games, with often many even considering him the ominous charm for any team. Perhaps, the Boston Celtics might now find themselves in tough luck as Chuck has landed his latest prediction in their favor.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of the Inside Show, Ernie Johnson tried tricking Charles Barkley to guarantee a Celtics win for tonight’s playoff game. Chuck being gullible enough, fell for Ernie’s trick and declared, “The Celtics are going to win the thing!” What Chuck didn’t expect right after was to be greeted with a surprise attack of silly strings by Shaquille O’Neal.

The Celtics are due to play Game 3 of their opening-round playoff series against the Miami Heat tonight. The series is currently tied 1-1, after the Heat stunned the Celts in a 111-101 upset in Game 2. While the Miami Heat finds itself an advantage in its coaching and the prowess of its players, the pressure lies on Boston to dominate the series with the same vigor that they showed in the regular season. Perhaps, Boston now also has the added pressure of beating the ‘Chuck’s curse’ and proving the Suns legend’s prediction right after tonight’s game.

Charles Barkley has a history of getting pranked by his co-analysts

Charles Barkley has always found himself as the subject of all pranks by the Inside crew. The duo of Chuck and Shaq are notorious for pulling some of the funniest and nastiest pranks on each other. This one time, after Barkley had just purchased a batch of Flex-seal Tape, the crew challenged him to prove on live television that the tape worked as advertised.

Chuck eventually agreed to put on a punctured bucket on his head that was allegedly repaired with Flex-seal Tape as the crew poured water in the bucket. What Chuck didn’t realize was that the crew had switched out buckets. The result was a soaked Charles Barkley, who later blamed Flex-tape for failing to do their job. However, Ernie Johnson eventually revealed that it was a prank, thus avoiding any negative publicity for the product.

Another time, Chuck was hilariously pranked while the crew played the ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’ audio clip. When the crew played the audio, Shaq said he could hear both the words. On the other hand, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith both claimed to hear Laurel. Right then, Chuck amused everyone when he said, “I thought I heard doughnut.” Chuck wasn’t joking at all as he admitted to hearing doughnuts in all seriousness.

Ernie Smith later revealed that they had pulled a prank on Chuck. The crew had deliberately played the word ‘doughnut’ onto Chuck’s earpiece, once again making him the subject of their hilarious jokes. Chuck, however, was a good sport about it, probably because he loves doughnuts so much.