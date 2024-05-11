“I’m About to a Catch Super Bowl”: Chiefs’ Skyy Moore Dishes on ‘Dramatic’ Draft Day Call With Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have become an aspirational dynasty. With a QB like Patrick Mahomes at the helm, they have established the kind of club that every draft prospect wants to go to. And for Skyy Moore, this dream came true in 2022, though not without a touch of dramatic suspense.

On the AHOTM podcast, Moore opened up about his dramatic entry into the NFL, which started with a call from Chiefs GM Brett Veach. In his trademark style, Veach unveiled Moore’s NFL landing spot with a question, asking the former Broncos wideout if he was ready to snag passes from none other than Patrick Mahomes.

“He (Brett Veach) made it dramatic. He made it hella dramatic,” Moore recalled. “(Veach said on the call:) ‘Yo, what’s going on Skyy? Yeah, this is Brett Veach, How does it feel to go from Kalamazoo to catching passes from Patrick Mahomes?'”

“I remember I got a little documentary about my path to the draft, and I said like I’m about to catch a Super Bowl,” Moore provided further insights into the call.

While his first thoughts after being drafted were about the Super Bowl, he had a poetic first reception. He revealed that his first-ever completed touchdown pass as a receiver materialized during Super Bowl LVII. Furthermore, the now two-time Super Bowl champ also discussed how he has been fitting into the Chiefs’ offensive system.

Skyy Moore on Playing Alongside Mahomes

The Chiefs’ offense is a well-oiled machine. With receivers like Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce at tight end, Mahomes has a lot of options. With Moore appearing as an option as well, the young WR spoke about fitting into this system.

For the team to succeed, Mahomes must have multiple targets open, and Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce have taken on that role very well. Moore, on the other hand, has yet to find his rhythm. Accumulating just two touchdowns in the past two years, he hasn’t made a significant dent, but Moore aims to fit right in. He wants to get to a point where he and his QB are on the same page.

Moore has the potential to be a game-winning asset for the Chiefs. His understanding of running routes and his athletic ability are almost unmatched. With the kind of potential he has, the star wideout could position himself to be a formidable threat in the league.

What makes his presence even more threatening is the versatility of Mahomes at QB. While most QBs stick to throwing passes as per routes, Mahomes is unique with his target picking. He can make the right passes even on the wrong routes, as long as he has coordination with his receivers.

Once Moore becomes well-versed in Mahomes’ patterns, the duo will surely become the most destructive weapon in the Chiefs’ arsenal. It only remains to be seen when this duo will actively explode onto the scene for the Chiefs.