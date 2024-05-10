“I Have Not Been Knighted”: Charles Barkley Delves Into the Origins of His ‘Sir’ Prefix Nickname

Oct 30, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and current television personality Charles Barkley walks off the court after watching the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-90 at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Since his NBA debut in 1984, Charles Barkley has earned several nicknames. His outstanding rebounding ability, his tubby body shape, and his self-professed love for food are some of the few reasons for him having 15 nicknames listed on his Basketball Reference profile.

Among the earliest nicknames that Barkley was anointed was ‘Sir Charles’ and it’s arguably the most well-known among the 15 listed above. While most fans are familiar with the nickname, not many know the reason behind it. Some have even pondered whether the former Phoenix Suns superstar has been bestowed with a knighthood.

One curious fan posed the question to Barkley on the latest episode of the ‘Steam Room’ podcast, prompting him to clarify that the ‘Sir’ in his nickname wasn’t an official title. He also revealed the history behind it, saying,

“No, I’ve not been knighted. I don’t think that’s gonna happen. But I’ve been asked that question before quite a few times… [I was first called Sir Charles] somewhere in my early 76ers days in the mid-80s. I think that was actually my first NBA nickname… It’s a nice compliment, but to answer the question, no, I’ve never been knighted.”

The NBA’s official website clarified what led to Barkley getting the ‘Sir Charles’ nickname. On his profile, there’s an explanation that reads,

“In a half-court offense, he could fill it up from the paint or the perimeter. And on the defensive end, he would play the passing lane for a steal or block a center’s shot. His awe-inspiring play demanded full respect and earned him a new nickname: Sir Charles.”

Barkley’s innate ability to elevate his teammates and affect the game on both ends earned him the ‘Sir Charles’ nickname. He wears it as a badge of honor and even released a book in 1994 titled ‘Sir Charles: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles Barkley’. It’s a moniker he loves and is proud of because it was bestowed on him out of respect for his talent.

Charles Barkley isn’t fond of all his nicknames

Out of his 15 official nicknames, Barkley loves a few like ‘Sir Charles,’ but dislikes those which poke fun at his weight. On an earlier episode of the Steam Room podcast, four months before, he voiced his displeasure about one in particular: The Round Mound of Rebound. He warned the viewers about using it, saying,

“Don’t be calling me Round Mound. First of all, I’m not Round Mound anymore. Ease up on the Round Mound.”

Unfortunately, Chuck still continues to receive such nicknames. Even in 2022, his fellow crew members awarded him with another moniker, “300 pounds of greatness”.

Barkley earned such nicknames because he is an incredible rebounder, averaging over 10 from his sophomore year until his final season, despite being only 6-foot-6. While it pays homage to his impeccable rebounding ability, it also pokes fun at his weight, which the Hall of Famer doesn’t like. He hasn’t griped about any other nickname, indicating he’s vexed about being labeled the ’round mound.’