“Charles Barkley turned, told him to shut the f*** up and sank the free throw”: NBA Twitter reacts to viral video of Suns legend trash talking Clippers fan in his debut season at Phoenix

Charles Barkley looked over at a heckler in the stands, told him to shut up and sank the free throws in a legendary Phoenix Suns incident.

Barkley was freshly traded to the Phoenix Suns at the start of the 1992-93 season from the Phoenix Suns. This team sported a seasoned look, with veterans like Tom Chambers, Danny Ainge and Dan Majerle alongside Chuck.

The Round Mound of Rebound put together his most dominant season till that point in his debut Suns year. He seemed to play more freely with a significantly better supporting cast around him than in Philly.

His team’s dominance aside, Barkley was a player who always played with a fearsome demeanor about him. He never wanted his opponents to ever think they had a chance against him, so he played with that edge to him. And this was quite apparent to fans rooting against his team in road games.

Charles Barkley turned, told a heckler to shut the f*** up and sank the free throw

NBA road games are laced with incidents of heckling. The atmosphere becomes a lot more hostile for a player especially when he’s at the free throw line.

As the visiting team’s best player, Charles Barkley was the subject of a ton of Clippers fans’ ire one night. This game took place in November 1992 at the LA Sports Arena – a reverse fixture for the Suns’ season opener.

Barkley was at the free throw line with 10 makes to his name at the charity stripe. A spectator grew frustrated by how he’d been baiting his way to these easy points. And it seemed that he’d gotten himself noticed by Chuck.

Before he took his 11th attempt, Barkley looked over at the stands, audibly shouted some expletives and proceeded to make the freebie to add injury to the insult.

(1992) Charles Barkley looks over at a heckler in the stands, tells him to shut the f*ck up, then hits the free throw. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/RXamJcZ83G — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) August 20, 2021

How did the game end?

This incident took place during the 3rd quarter of the game. The Clippers, led by Ron Harper and Mark Jackson, proceeded to take the W at home, 111-107.