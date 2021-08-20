Basketball

“Charles Barkley turned, told him to shut the f*** up and sank the free throw”: NBA Twitter reacts to viral video of Suns legend trash talking Clippers fan in his debut season at Phoenix

"Charles Barkley turned, told him to shut the f*** up and sank the free throw": NBA Twitter reacts to viral video of Suns legend trash talking Clippers fan in his debut season at Phoenix
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"LeBron James did not update his resume": NBA analyst sounds off on the Lakers superstar's statistical drop during the 2020-21 NBA season
Next Article
"Max Kellerman Lost His Job Before Tom Brady Retired": NFL Fans Are In Awe That Bucs QB Outlasted ESPN First Take Host At His Job
Latest NBA News
"If I had to get in the ring and put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green": Kendrick Perkins calls out the Warriors' star for a celebrity boxing match
“If I had to get in the ring and put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green”: Kendrick Perkins calls out the Warriors’ star for a celebrity boxing match

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins calls out Warriors’ star Draymond Green for a boxing match, claims…