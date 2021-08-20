NBA 2K22 Player ratings: How are superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others rated in the latest 2K Game

With NBA 2K22 releasing in less than 3 weeks, 2K Games gave us a sneak peek of a few players from around the league. Legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the highest-rated players in the latest game with an overall rating of 96.

Over the past few decades, gaming has become a huge part of the sporting culture. For basketball, NBA superstars too, enjoy their free time by spending hours and hours playing the “NBA 2K” game. In recent history, NBA 2K has become so popular that NBA has its own official NBA 2K league. In fact, last year during the lockdown, several stars from around the league like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Trae Young among several others, had participated in an NBA 2K Players Tournament.

This year too, the 2K Games has released the newest edition of the game- NBA 2K22. In the past month, 2K had announced Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Candace Parker as the cover of the game over three editions of NBA 2K22. And recently, 2K also disclosed the players’ ratings – something the fans wait eagerly for all year round.

Also Read: An interesting statistic shows the 25-year old’s versatility as a defender

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo top the charts with an overall rating of 96 each in NBA2K22

Unlike NFL’s official game “Madden 22”, the NBA hasn’t gotten a lot of 99 rated players. In fact, no player in the entire league has gotten a 99 rating. While last year’s highest-rated players (Steph and LeBron) had a rating of 97, this year the ratings have dropped a bit with the highest rating being 96.

Here are a few NBA players and their NBA 2K22 overall rating:-

Players Rating LeBron James 96 Stephen Curry 96 Kevin Durant 96 Giannis Antetokounmpo 96 Nikola Jokic 95 Kawhi Leonard 95 Joel Embiid 95 Luka Doncic 94 James Harden 94 Damian Lillard 94 Jayson Tatum 90 Zion Williamson 89 Trae Young 89 Khris Middleton 88 Rudy Gobert 88 Zach LaVine 87 Domantas Sabonis 86 Jrue Holiday 85 Ben Simmons 84 LaMelo Ball 84

Not shockingly, legends and future first-ballot Hall-Of-Famers like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all the highest-rated players with 96.

Surprisingly, the defending MVP Nikola Jokic is not amongst the highest-rated players. The Denver Nuggets big man has the second-highest overall rating of 95, tying with superstars Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid.

Also Read: LeBron James Is Livid Over NBA 2K22 Underrating Steph Curry By Only Rating Him 96 Overall

Like each year, this year too there are a few absurd player ratings, and definitely, a few players who wouldn’t be content with the ratings they have.

The entire list of the player ratings will be revealed by 2K Games this coming Wednesday. But impatient NBA 2K fans will have to hold their horses till September 10th 2021 to grab hold of the newest game.