“LeBron James did not update his resume”: NBA analyst sounds off on the Lakers superstar’s statistical drop during the 2020-21 NBA season

Television personality Skip Bayless seemed unfazed about LeBron James getting zero votes in a recent poll conducted for the best NBA player.

It would not be wrong to say the 2020-21 season was a tough year for King James. The 4x NBA champion suffered a high ankle injury that kept him out for some time. The LA Lakers were ousted from the first round in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

This marked James’ earlier post-season exit of his career. The Lakers had a rough season with its superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggling with injuries. Davis had a string of injuries in the last season.

AD’s absence clearly hurt James, who could not carry the Lakers on his 36-year old shoulders to the NBA Finals. The 4x Finals MVP averaged 25.0 PPG, 7.8 APG, and 7.7 RPG on a 51.3% shooting from the field and 36.5% from the 3-point line.

The Lakers superstar had even entered the MVP conversation at age 36. However, his injury during a game against the Hawks negated his chances.

According to a recent poll conducted for best NBA players had James receive zero votes. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antentokounmpo were tied with 5 votes each.

Skip Bayless analyzes LeBron James’ statistical drop during the 2020-21 season

According to Bayless, the 17x All-Star’s 25 PPG this season was the lowest since his rookie year. The analyst said, “His rebounds were 7.7, which is average for him in his career, but his assists fell from 10.2 when he led the league in assists all the way down to 7.8. That’s a plummet right there.”

How can you be surprised that LeBron got 0 votes for best player? His 3-pt and free throw shooting was horrendously bad. He fell apart down the stretch, he fell apart against Phoenix. When he lost AD in the playoffs, LeBron wasn’t able to save the day.pic.twitter.com/nynxpuAER1 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 20, 2021

Bayless stated that James was no more chasing Michael Jordan. However, the superstar had set his eyes on Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Not a very good free-throw shooter, the former scoring champion shot 69.8% from the foul line in the 2020-21 season, which dipped further in the playoffs to 60.9%.

LeBron James getting zero points in a poll for the best player seemed like a gala time for the Undisputed analyst, who has been a critic of the Lakers superstar since his high school days.