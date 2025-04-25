Charles Barkley Uses Evan Mobley Winning DPOY to Remember “One of the Most Fun Things” From His NBA Career

Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley was named the 2025 defensive player of the year for this past season in the NBA. The 23-year-old stud beat out the likes of Draymond Green and Dyson Daniels to become the fifth youngest player to ever capture the award in history. Well, the NBA on TNT crew was the ones who announced Mobley — and the honor brought back some fun memories for panelist Charles Barkley.

The crew spoke with Mobley moments after announcing him for an interview. Ernie asked, “Was anyone with you?” The DPOY stated yes before Darius Garland and Tristan Thompson crashed the interview with big smiles on their faces. “We just got into Miami right now,” said Mobley ahead of the Cavs’ Game 3 against the Heat. “The whole team was with me, we were all watching the broadcast.”

When the Mobley interview ended, Barkley had a huge smile on his face and posed a question for Shaq and Kenny. “You know what’s really cool about that,” he began. “It’s more fun on the road, isn’t it?” After getting a resounding yes, Chuck continued to explain his case. “You’re stuck in the hotel together, you know ain’t no one gonna be cheering for ya, you all go out to dinner the night before the game.”

It was clear Barkley was having a nostalgic flashback to his playing days. “That to me was one of the most fun things,” he shared. Ernie jumped in and stated that the Cavaliers will get to celebrate Mobley’s great achievement, which will only add to the team’s excitement for being on the road.

“He gotta buy dinner though,” joked Chuck. “I think he can afford it,” quibbled Ernie right back, referring to Mobley’s massive five-year deal worth over $220 million. Whether he does pay or not, congratulations are in order for Mobley.

And a congrats to the Cavs team as well. They currently hold a 2-0 lead over the No. 8-seeded Heat, who will need a strong showing at home if they want any chance to bounce back in this series. Stranger things have happened, but much like Mobley’s defensive play all year, this series seems to be locked down.s