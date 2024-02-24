Did Stephen A. Smith Play in the NBA and Other FAQs About the First Take Host

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most recognizable media personalities in the NBA fraternity, who is known for his bold takes on ESPN’s First Take. Often, Smith comes out with some of the most outrageous takes that force NBA fans and even official team accounts to take a dig at the veteran analyst. Here is a glimpse of the same from the New Orleans Pelicans official X handle, who took a dig at Smith for calling out their star player and former #1 pick, Zion Williamson.

After these tweets, fans might wonder if the First Take analyst had a career in basketball and the NBA. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about Stephen A. Smith, briefly explaining his sporting history and potential career in basketball and athletics.

Did Stephen A. Smith play in the NBA?

No. Stephen A. Smith has never played in the NBA. However, he has played basketball in the collegiate level.

Did Stephen A. Smith play college ball?

Stephen A. Smith revealed on Paul George’s Podcast P that he went to Winston-Salem State University on a basketball scholarship. However, his basketball career was derailed following a knee injury in his very first year with his college team.

Why did Stephen A. Smith quit basketball?

Speaking to Paul George, Smith revealed that he had cracked his kneecap in half in college, which was a career-ending injury for him. He had to leave college for a semester and rehabilitate under his mother’s insurance as he could not avail the same from his college in North Carolina. Though Smith tried making it back to the team by practicing every 36 to 48 hours, his knee would continue to cause him issues.

What were Stephen A. Smith’s basketball stats in college?

According to several sources, it is alleged that Stephen A. Smith only averaged 1.5 points and 1 assist per game during the 1990-91 season at Winston-Salem State University. However, Smith has responded to all of these claims, stating that all such rumors of him averaging just one and a half points a game were indeed true. But he has blamed those underwhelming numbers to his injury.

Smith has, however, always remained involved with his alma mater and HBCU athletics. In 2017, Winston-Salem State inducted the First Take analyst into the Hall of Fame of their athletic conference, the CIAA.

Did Stephen A. Smith play any other sport?

Aside from basketball, whether Stephen A. Smith has played any other sport professionally is unknown. However, on First Take, SAS is known for his detailed analysis of NFL games and can often be seen commenting on the affairs of the MLB. Although SAS had previously stated that he did not understand ice hockey, he has recently developed an interest in the NHL and often relays his remarks on some games.