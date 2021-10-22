“Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and…. Shaq himself”: Shaquille O’ Neal snubs LeBron James in his version of NBA’s Mount Rushmore

Los Angeles Laker legend Shaquille O’ Neal recently shared his Mt. Rushmore of NBA players, and choose to leave LeBron James off the list.

Shaquille O’Neal will always be seen as one of the greatest players to ever step on the basketball court. Additionally, he is seen by many as the most dominant player of all time.

Moreover, Shaq has a resume to back up his dominance. During his tenure in the NBA, he was a 15x All-Star, 2x Scoring Champ, and 14x All-NBA Player. Additionally, he is a 4x NBA champion, proving that he is a winner on the court.

Post-NBA, Shaq has turned into a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. As a result, Shaquille O’Neal is constantly having discussions with fans and asking for their opinions on certain topics.

Whether it’s current issues or what-if scenarios, Shaq is constantly stirring things up on social media. Recently, a post by Shaq went viral and stirred up a lot of debate between NBA fans.

Shaquille O’ Neal leaves LA superstar off his NBA Mt. Rushmore

Recently, The Big Diesel shared a pic of the NBA Mount Rushmore. His options stirred up a lot of debate between NBA fans as there was one obvious person who was missing.

The picture included 3 legends who suited up for LA Lakers at one point and Michael Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by many. The rest of the pic has Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and O’Neal himself.

He was of the opinion that these were the four best players who ever played in the league. This meant he had to leave LeBron James out of this exclusive club, which was shocking to many fans who came across the list.

However, it is strange to see a list of the greatest players that LeBron James is not on. The King is one of the two best players in league history, so it’s crazy not to see him there.

Needless to say, it’s an arguable and subjective topic, but Shaq is confident in his picks. Additionally, it’s hard to say they haven’t rightfully earned the placement. Those four could go up against anyone in the league and hold their own. So, one can’t really blame Shaq for his picks.

