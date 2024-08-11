Charles Barkley Was Once Surprised by Standing Ovation from Philadelphia Fans Instead of Expected Boos

Charles Barkley is a bona fide legend in the city of Philadelphia. Even to this day, Sir Charles is one of the most respected people in the city and the 76ers franchise. However, there was a time when the Round Mound of Rebound wondered if he would get booed by Philly fans.

The 76ers drafted Barkley into the league in 1984 with the fifth overall pick. After starting his career in the City of Brotherly Love, he quickly became a household name and stayed there till 1992. After that, he switched teams for the first time and went to the Phoenix Suns.

His first game in Philadelphia as a Suns player is where the drama unfolded.

Ahead of the game in 1993, he was asked about the kind of reception he was expecting from the crowd. The reason it was such a big question is that many fans felt that he was their hope for an NBA trophy and with him leaving the team, the title dream will have to take a backseat.

Barkley said, “It actually would be better if they’re negative because I’d be more ready to show them, because if they’re all supportive, that will shake me up. So, if I had a choice, if they’re nice to me, that’s great, but that might hurt me more than them being negative.” To say that the Philly crowd was “nice” would be an understatement.



During the walkout, when Barkley’s name was announced, the crowd erupted in a loud cheer. Soon, everyone in the arena was on their feet, saluting one of the biggest names of their franchise. In the crowd, people were seen with banners saying, “Philly will always love Sir Charles.”

More than three decades later, Barkley’s Philly legacy is still solid.

Barkley’s presence can be felt in today’s 76ers team

A legacy like Barkley’s in Philly is bound to stand the test of time. For everything that he did for the franchise and what he meant to the city, they make sure that he knows the kind of love they have for him. When his statue was unveiled on Legends Walk at the team’s practice facility, GM Elton Brand put things into perspective.

During his speech, Brand said, “Your DNA is still currently in this team today. When I’m thinking of team building, I’m thinking of heart. Players that don’t back down, that are fierce. A player that’s going to be selfless and try to win. So, when I pursue a championship this season, you’re still here, your DNA is still in this organization and in this current team.”

Although Sir Charles couldn’t give Philly a trophy and he retired from the league without winning one for himself as well, hopefully when the 76ers win their next title, Barkley will feel like he has contributed something to that team’s success.