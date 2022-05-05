“Charles Barkley what is wrong with you!”: When Chuck Gave a Hilarious Response on an Episode of Celebrity Family Feud

Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley was part of a “Celebrity Family Feud” episode with host Steve Harvey.

Barkley, who is now an endearing personality as an analyst, delivered a response that got the crowd laughing on Sunday night. Inside the NBA co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal were right on the money with a hat-trick of correct answers, before host Steve Harvey turned to Barkley asking, “If a man’s zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?”

Charles Barkley gives the worst 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer 😂 https://t.co/nM3sMR3Akd pic.twitter.com/itj9bMsMeQ — Complex (@Complex) June 18, 2018

“A child,” Barkley replied with a huge grin on his face. “The man gonna get us locked up,” said O’Neal, also the deputy marshal in Lafayette, Louisiana. “Not a good answer. Put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest,” he continued.

Barkley clarified his statement with a failed attempt saying, “I meant a baby!”, while the answer was ‘people.’ “I told you yes, ‘person’ sounds better,” Harvey said. “Child? Baby?”

Barkley made up for his awkwardness during the final round when he combined with O’Neal to win $25,000 for the Mustard Seed School. The 2021-22 season is at the Playoff Semi-Finals with big names including the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets already eliminated in the previous stages. This season will definitely prove to be one of the most unpredictable in the league’s history.

In a recent episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” Steve Harvey asked Charles Barkley, “If a man’s zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?” His answer… 🤐https://t.co/azuY3Efd6o pic.twitter.com/VmR4Ioqphx — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) June 19, 2018

Charles Barkley: The NBA Legend

Barkley was known for his way of outplaying and outclassing opponents in an era of tall defenders. At 6’6″ and 250 lbs, he is still the shortest player in the league’s history to lead in rebounding, amassing 14.6 rebounds in 1986-87.

Barkley also became one of only four players to earn more than 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists in a career. He is also a former NBA All-Star Game MVP in 1991 and was voted the league’s MVP two years later.

