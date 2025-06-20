Kevin Durant Disputes DeMarcus Cousins’ Narrative About Fistfights in the Suns’ Locker Room

The Kevin Durant saga with the Phoenix Suns has reached another low. Amid the team looking for a trade partner for the 15-time All-Star, rumors have surfaced regarding altercations within the Suns’ locker room. Durant has allowed fans and the media to speak on many narratives. This time around, he put his foot down.

In the two and a half seasons Durant has been in Phoenix, he has played under three head coaches. The 2024-25 campaign was by far the worst as the Suns missed the NBA playoffs entirely. Despite having the highest payroll of any NBA team, they couldn’t even secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The front office has accepted that the Durant experience was a failure. They are looking to wipe their hands clean, but DeMarcus Cousins reveals new pieces of information suggesting players were getting their hands dirty behind the scenes.

“I’ve definitely heard of some negative things in the locker room,” Cousins said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “There was a couple of fistfights. There was a lot going on that obviously carries over onto the court.”

Don’t blame Kevin Durant for what happened in the desert ️ Boogie Cousins can’t spill everything that went down in Phoenix, but he made one thing clear ️ pic.twitter.com/fQjmBAO5nv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 20, 2025

Cousins threw some mighty claims while assessing the Suns. Durant didn’t waste any time in his response. In a social media post to X, he adamantly refuted anything close to transpire in the Suns locker room.

“I have to contest this 94-footer. This some bullshit to throw on us. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we were trash this year, but we never got close to this. Never,” Durant proclaimed.

Durant is incredibly outspoken when it comes to his opinion on basketball and defending the truth. Although fans may not like how active he is on X, KD doesn’t hide behind false words.

Nearly two weeks ago, Durant opened up about a rumor from his 2016 free agency meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers. Reports suggested Clippers owner Steve Ballmer began to cry during the meeting. Without any hesitation, Durant revealed that it didn’t happen.

Somebody crying was news to me, we didn’t know what engagement farming was back then, Aaron was ahead of his time — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 9, 2025

This is a stark example of Durant’s honesty when it comes to addressing certain reports. Taking his rapport into consideration, Durant most likely is telling the truth. Even Durant can’t deny how bad the Suns were last season. But there is a line in the events that took place.