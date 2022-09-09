Charles Barkley, who is a “bus driver”, called out Shaquille O’Neal for riding Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant’s coattails

On NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley attempted to roast Shaquille O’Neal by saying that Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carried the big diesel to his championship rings.

Many followers are aware of Shaquille O’Neal’s domination in the NBA. The Big Diesel amassed four rings and countless honors in his illustrious career. He was one of the best players to ever compete in the league.

But without Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, where would he be?

Well, Charles Barkley had a specific question in mind. Chuck even went so far as to claim that Shaq wouldn’t be the person he is today if it weren’t for Kobe and D-Wade, who won the championships with him.

TNT’s Inside cast never fails to make viewers laugh. Except for Ernie Johnson Jr., who has served as host for a while, the top panel is made up entirely of former players. The crew debated the 2020 MVP results in a recent show, and the set was naturally divided.

The team began hurling furious retorts at one another as the discussion continued. Charles Barkley then made the decision to have some fun, but Shaquille O’Neal beat him to it!

Also, read – “Underdog, put that on a t-shirt!”: Shaquille O’Neal lost all control, couldn’t stop laughing at a meme about Kenny Smith and a dog

Shaquille O’Neal is ridiculed by Charles Barkley, who claims that he would not be well-known if it weren’t for Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant

The NBA on TNT team welcomed guest presenter Draymond Green, and they talked about the league’s top player for the upcoming season.

While Draymond Green, his co-host, chose Giannis Antetokounmpo because he had “a better season,” Shaq acknowledged to the audience that he believed LeBron James deserved it since he is the best player in the NBA.

Things eventually became a little heated and escalated into a full-on roasting session. Shaq mentioned issues with the MVP voting process when discussing his losses to Steve Nash in the early 2000s. Barkley mentioned Kobe and Wade carrying O’Neal as he quickly fired a shot at him.

Chuck to Shaq: “If it wasn’t Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, we wouldn’t have heard of you.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/sC4KejQ1NM — Fadeaway World HQ (@FadeawayWorldHQ) September 20, 2020

The Big Aristotle was displeased by a statement Barkley made, though. Chuck said, “We would have never even heard of you if it weren’t for Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant. Barkley delivered a low blow on the four-time NBA champion, who immediately brought up a regrettable fact.

O’Neal referred to his four rings, Kenny Smith’s double, and Draymond Green’s triple of chips as “the nine rings up here and you ain’t a part of that.”

It’s fair to assume that Shaq served “Championship Chuck”! But since O’Neal joined the Inside team, these jokes have been rolling in. There are many outstanding moments from the show, and we hope there will be many more to help us chuckle.

After Charles’ recent comments about him being a “bus driver”, we think he had been harboring that one for a while. What do you think? Will we see more squabbles between the two on TNT next year?

Also, read – “Work ethic eliminates fear!”: How Michael Jordan’s iron-clad rule made him the best