“Underdog, put that on a t-shirt!”: Shaquille O’Neal lost all control, couldn’t stop laughing at a meme about Kenny Smith and a dog

TNT’s NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t hold back his laughter after seeing a hilarious meme about his co-analyst Kenny Smith

Inside the NBA is TNT’s basketball analysis show hosted by Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Over the years, the show has gained more and more popularity; currently, it stands as the undisputed leader.

With the star-studded cast, it’s hard not to make it a good show. However, what they do on the show makes it much better. The four are always up to something, and the show is almost always just as entertaining as it is informative.

The small things they do on the show hook the viewers and keep them coming back for more. One such thing is the race, where Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley run towards the screen from their table, and come back. In 2020, after one such race, a user sent in a meme, which had the entire crew laughing. Shaquille O’Neal was in tears!

Ernie Johnson responds to the sender, thanks him for the Kenny Smith meme

Most of the times, when one tunes into Inside the NBA, they’re guaranteed a laughter or two. However, on one specific night, it was a hoot. A Twitter user put out a tweet regarding Kenny Smith and how he looked like a dog while running in his skinny pant suit.

“Underdog put that on a t-shirt.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/kTDim574MX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 26, 2020

The entire gang broke into laughter. Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t stop laughing, and even asked the same to be put on a t-shirt.

Seeing the segment, the twitter user put out another tweet, calling this the Mt. Rushmore of his life. Ernie replied to the same, and thanked him for the laughter.

you absolutely made our night! https://t.co/iJ9lUZ3Tkq — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) August 26, 2020

The gang is an absolute delight to follow, and I’m sure we all are waiting eagerly for the season to start and their antics to return.