Charles Barkley willing to give up nearly $30 million due to retirement commitment

Charles Barkley wanting to retire at 60 years old leads to him missing out on completing his $30 million contract with TNT.

Charles Barkley retired from the game of basketball after one final disappointing season with the Houston Rockets in 2000. 16 years after being drafted, Chuck had established himself as one of the greatest power forwards of all time all while being one of the most polarizing figures to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood.

His antics and head-turning takes during media availability led to him being pursued by Turner Sports. Sure enough, that same year of his retirement saw Barkley put an oversized suit on to appear on national television alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith in what would become one of the most beloved sports commentary shows of all time.

It has been 22 years since Charles Barkley entered the set of ‘Inside the NBA’ and fans were in disarray when they found out that ‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ was planning on retiring from NBAonTNT the second he turns 60 years old. This would mean this upcoming 2022-23 season would be his final season of sports commentary.

Charles Barkley would be leaving a serious amount of money on the table.

“I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over by fat-a** Shaq to drop dead,” said Charles Barkley earlier this year. Chuck has his eyes set on a reasonable age for retirement and rightfully so.

From 1984 to 2023, Barkley has given his heart and soul to the game of basketball. That’s 39 years which is close to two thirds of his life. However, the one factor that may sway Barkley into perhaps chugging along for another 5 years or so would be money.

According to reports when there were rumblings of him leaving ‘Inside the NBA’ for LIV Golf, Chuck is signed on for 3 more years instead of the previously reported 2 years. Those 3 years would get him $30 million in total ($10 million each year).

Charles Barkley will stay with TNT’s ‘Inside The NBA’ after flirting with the idea of joining LIV Golf as an analyst, per @AndrewMarchand. Barkley has 3 years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal. pic.twitter.com/oo6fZkl3MM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 29, 2022

Chuck turns 60 next February and if he truly does want to retire at 60 years old, it seems as though he would be missing out on upwards of $20 million at the minimum.

