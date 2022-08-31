Charles Barkley’s sneak diss at Kevin Garnett backfired in the most hilarious fashion instantly!

Charles Barkley tried to roast Kevin Garnett on Hall of Fame eligibility until the Boston Celtics legend fired back brutally

Charles Barkley is one of the most skilled power forwards in the history of the league. Despite being 6’6″, relatively smaller for a power forward, Barkley dominated his opponents.

He was an exceptional rebounder and an impressive scorer. His dominance on the court earned him the 92-93 MVP award over legends such as Michael Jordan and Hakeen Olajuwon.

But all his might and skills could not help him win a title. Chuck, like Karl Malone and Reggie Miller, retired without ever winning a rim. Shaquille O’Neal, a fellow host on ‘Inside the NBA’ has made Chuck’s lack of ring a point of constant ridicule.

However, Barkley isn’t a soft-spoken big man who shies away from conflict. His personality pushes him to get under people’s skin. A trait he displayed against 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett.

Charles Barkley was no match for Kevin Garnett’s legendary trash talking

KG, apart from being a feared post-up force, is remembered fondly, sometimes not so fondly, as one of the greatest trash talkers of all time. His innate ability to rile up opponents using a whatever-it-takes attitude made him a must-have asset on the team.

But the same could not be said for his rivals. He famously angered Carmelo Anthony so much that the former Knicks star chased him to his bus. With these legendary smack talk skills, Kevin Garnett is not an easy man to mess with.

That being said, Charles Barkley is rarely deterred by NBA legends and folklore. He is after all a man who took on the entire Golden State Warriors fanbase.

While on his show ‘Inside the NBA,’ Chuck took a shot at KG’s future HOF prospects.

Barkley: “You know, Gary you in the Hall of Fame, Shaq you in the Hall of Fame, I am in the Hall of Fame. Kevin you are a borderline Hall of Famer.” To which Garnett quickly responded with: “Gary you a champion, Saq you a champion, Kenny you a champion. You know Chuck you almost a champion.”

Well, Garnett’s witty response won over not only the entire set but the fanbase. While Chuck started a battle and did some damage, Garnett went for the kill and showed Charles Barkley what it means to be a trash talk legend.

