“Charles Barkley Your Belly Looks Tired”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Poked Fun at the ‘Out Of Shape’ Suns Legend on Live TV

Shaquille O’Neal has effectively used every opportunity that he has ever got to make fun of his friend and colleague Charles Barkley. Back in 2014, Shaq had gone out of his way on Twitter to talk about his friend’s “tired-looking” belly, claiming that he should simply rest it on the desk. The tweet was later brought up in front of Chuck by the TNT producers during a live episode, leading to a hilarious response from the Phoenix Suns legend.

Advertisement

Barkley initially claimed that Shaq was one of the best people he had ever worked with, before going ahead and roasting him. He made fun of Shaq’s unique way of speaking, before talking about how he was on a mission to spread diabetes around the world. Barkley’s rant left everyone in the studio dying of laughter. The reaction video was posted on YouTube by FSC Slim.

Charles Barkley had a hilarious response to Shaq’s ribbing on Twitter

Shaq has always made fun of Barkley’s weight. In a 2014 tweet, the Big Man wrote, “charles Barkley your belly looks tired, you should rest it on the desk.” A subsequent TNT episode saw the crew unveil Shaq’s tweet as the tweet of the night, leading to some hilarious reactions from the rest of the analysts.

Advertisement

Kenny Smith initially spoke about the grammar of the tweet, as Chuck commented that Shaq was “not a college graduate”, and should not be expected to tweet grammatically apt things. He then went on to make fun of the way Shaq spoke, “[in Shaq voice] Let me tell you something, let’s get the ball to the big man let him dominate. Get the ball to the big man, let him dominate.”

Chuck was hardly done. He then went on a hilarious rant.

“If he [Shaq] ever got my bank account, he will just kill himself. Are you kidding, he is in every commercial? Ain’t got enough lotion to last the rest of his life. Got that cream soda, spreading diabetes all around the world. Got like 50 grams of sugar in one can of that cream soda,” Chuck said, leading to boisterous laughter from the rest of the analysts.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SHAQ/status/449365178891911168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Barkley and Shaq have been close friends since their playing days, and have a unique chemistry that leads to some utterly hilarious moments. They seldom leave any chance to make fun of each other, and the 2014 incident is just one of the innumerable times the two went at each other, to hilarious effects.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal recently posted hilarious edited video of Barkley on Instagram

Shaq and Chuck still continue to make fun of each other on the Internet. The duo’s hilarious personalities provide a fair amount of opportunities to do that.

However, even when there is no opportunity available, the two often end up going out of their way to rib at each other. A recent example was an Instagram video that Shaq posted.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxW_x0mspPz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The edited clip saw an obese man doing pullups while being helped by a group of men, with Chuck’s face edited over his face. In the caption, O’Neal claimed that, with 35 days left for the start of the season, Chuck was merely doing his best to get ready. He then went on to compliment his friend’s new “look.”